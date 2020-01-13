Tyler Perry and the Cast of A FALL FROM GRACE Comment on the 2020 Oscar Nominations

The cast of A Fall From Grace including Tyler Perry, Crystal R. Fox, Bresha Webb, and Phylicia Rashad stopped by the SiriusXM studios today to promote their new Netflix movie. While at SiriusXM the cast sat down with SiriusXM host Bevy Smith where they spoke about their new movie, on being seen by Tyler Perry and shared their thoughts on the lack of diversity for the 2020 Oscar nominations with Tyler Perry saying he hopes more people get to a place where they realize they don't need to be validated by Hollywood to know they are special.

Tyler Perry: "Focus on us, on our stories and who we are and not worry what any other people think. I, personally, I don't really care if they get it or not because I am tired of us trying to bang down doors with axes and hatches saying 'Please let me in, see me, tell me I am special'. I don't need to be validated by them, and I hope more of us get to a place where we realize we don't need to be validated by Hollywood to know that we are special. Now when you have people who do brilliant, brilliant work, of course they want to be recognized. But if they don't, don't be disappointed at a system that doesn't even understand who you are or where you come from. I just feel badly for people who spend so much timing wanting that when it's such a whole host of other things that you don't even know that are going on behind closed doors."

