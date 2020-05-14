The CW Network to Launch Its New Season in January 2021

The CW Network will officially launch its new season in January 2021 with its regularly scheduled series line-up, while loading up Fall 2020 with fresh original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network.

"This year, The CW has made the proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, rolling out a line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined next year by our four new series, including the return of the DC's most iconic superhero in SUPERMAN & LOIS, the return of the Texas Rangers in WALKER, the reimagined KUNG FU and the rebellious drama THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH. And by moving our new season to January, we are stocking our fall with a balance of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming that fits The CW brand and provides fresh programming through the fourth quarter," said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW. "In 2021, The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had, fueling our multiplatform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best in class AVOD services and unparalleled reach on social media. Additionally, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free, ad-supported digital platforms."

"As we manage the current crisis, we've developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and well in to next that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while keeping the health and safety of our productions and creative partners front of mind," Pedowitz added.

The acclaimed drama ALL AMERICAN tackles its third year, back on Mondays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), paired with a jolt of justice with the fourth season of BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

THE FLASH races back for season seven on Tuesday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the brand new series starring Earth's mightiest superhero and the Daily Planet's most intrepid journalist in SUPERMAN & LOIS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

One of TV's most talked about series RIVERDALE returns for season five anchoring Wednesday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by a second season of sleuthing from The CW's iconic detective NANCY DREW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Jared Padalecki returns to The CW starring in the new series WALKER premiering Thursday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the return of the supernatural student body of The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted for the third season of LEGACIES (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The magic is back with a new season of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on Fridays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the hit improv series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW returns to Gotham City for a second season of crime fighting as BATWOMAN premieres on Sundays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the power of season three as CHARMED (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) returns to Sundays.

Additionally, The CW has seven original scripted series lined up for its 2021 midseason which includes two new series, KUNG FU and THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH, joining returning series DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, DYNASTY, IN THE DARK, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and SUPERGIRL.

With The CW's new season set for January 2021, The CW has crafted a line-up of fresh programming for the Fourth Quarter 2020, featuring a balanced mix of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming, including SWAMP THING, TELL ME A STORY, CORONER, DEAD PIXELS, PANDORA, THE OUTPOST, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES, WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and PENN & TELLER: FOOL US.

Following is The CW's primetime schedule for its new season launching in January 2021 and accompanying details on all the programs as well as its Fourth Quarter 2020 primetime schedule.

THE CW'S NEW SEASON PRIMETIME SCHEDULE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2021

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (New Night)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN

9:00-10:00PM CHARMED (New Night)

All Times Eastern/Pacific

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Instagram: @cwallamerican / Twitter: @CWAllAmerican / #AllAmerican)

At the end of season two, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) decides to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) by his side as the new head coach. Together, their plan is to bring home a football championship to save the school. However, in season three that may prove difficult as the high stakes of the Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry become very personal now that it's friend versus friend, and father versus son. Furthermore, the medical mystery surrounding Spencer's injured arm will not only significantly affect his game on the field, but also his relationships off the field too, as they all try to navigate a very complicated, secret-filled senior year at both Beverly and South Crenshaw. ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and John A. Norris ("Deception").

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Instagram: @cw_blacklightning / Twitter: @BlackLightning / #BlackLightning)

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of the fictional city of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces. His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams), is a medical student, health clinic volunteer and dedicated social activist. She is also the superhero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson's youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father's athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited superpowers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson and is known as Lightning. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson's ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She's also an expert in metahuman medicine. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including a war between a menacing gang that calls itself The 100, and a criminal cartel backed by the Pierce family's nemesis, the infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III). Fortunately, THE FAMILY has allies in their fight, Jefferson's surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar). Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil ("Being Mary Jane," "The Game," "Girlfriends"), Charles D. Holland ("Profiler," "JAG," "Painkiller Jane," "The Quad") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash"). The BLACK LIGHTNING character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Instagram: @cwtheflash / Twitter: @CW_TheFlash / #TheFlash)

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry's life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive - The Flash. After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, THE FLASH must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)... Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team - and his marriage - apart. Based on the characters from DC, THE FLASH is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "Supergirl," "Riverdale"), Eric Wallace ("Teen Wolf," "Eureka") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "Supergirl," "Riverdale").

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Instagram: @cwsupermanandlois / Twitter: @cwsupermanlois / #SupermanAndLois)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing ("The Flash") and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE (Instagram: @thecwriverdale / Twitter: @CW_Riverdale / #Riverdale)

The fourth season of RIVERDALE began with a funeral and tribute to Archie's late father, the beloved Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). Throughout the season, Archie (KJ Apa) tried to live up to his father's memory by mentoring youths at his Community Center with the help of his pals Reggie (Charles Melton) and Munroe Moore. But the shadow of that tragedy loomed over Archie - and only darkened when Fred's brother Frank arrived, bringing unforeseen complications with him, much to the chagrin of Archie's mother (Molly Ringwald). Meanwhile, after Betty (Lili Reinhart) saved her mom (Mädchen Amick) and sister from the Farm cult, she joined her brother Charles's Junior F.B.I. Training Program. Veronica (Camila Mendes) found herself locked in a season-long battle with her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and half-sister Hermosa over her burgeoning maple rum business. And, at the urging on FP (Skeet Ulrich), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) enrolled in a new school, Stonewall Prep, only to be caught up in a mystery that involved his grandfather, the secret author of a series of teen detective novels called "The Baxter Brothers." His classmates turned out to be killers - and it was up to Betty and Jughead (pretending to be dead) to solve the murder of... Jughead Jones! At Thistlehouse, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) was trapped in a gothic nightmare, fighting her demons, literal and metaphoric, with the loving support of her girlfriend Toni (Vanessa Morgan). She finally put her brother Jason to rest while maintaining her control over the Vixens as resident HBIC against Principal Honey (Kerr Smith). Kevin (Casey Cott) got dragged into an illicit tickle scheme, but still found time to put on a Variety Show with hit songs from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." And throughout the season, disturbing unmarked videotapes kept appearing on our characters' doorsteps, ensuring that there would be one more mystery to solve. Season five of RIVERDALE will begin with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come - with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college - or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life - and romance - will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties... Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Glee"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl)" and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Instagram: @cw_nancydrew / Twitter: @CW_NancyDrew / #NancyDrew)

Season two of NANCY DREW follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries - both earthbound and supernatural - in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith). Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her - but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice between her two fathers. NANCY DREW is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("Gossip Girl," "Dynasty," "Runaways"), Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl," "Dynasty," "Runaways") and Lis Rowinski ("Dynasty," "Runaways").

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Instagram: @thecwwalker / Twitter: @thecwwalker / #Walker)

WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke ("Being Human," "Valor"), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Instagram: @cwlegacies / Twitter: @CWLegacies / #Legacies)

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within "The Vampire Diaries" universe, LEGACIES tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a world that wouldn't understand their gifts. In season two, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis). Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd & Kaylee Bryant), MG (Quincy Fouse), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and Kaleb (Chris Lee) and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit ... and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore. As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself. LEGACIES is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Brett Matthews ("The Vampire Diaries"), Leslie Morgenstein ("The Vampire Diaries," "Pretty Little Liars") and Gina Girolamo ("The Originals").

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Twitter: @CWPennandTeller / Facebook: facebook.com/PennandTellerFoolUs)

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "How I Met Your Mother"), is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden ("Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Penn & Teller: BS"), Andrew Golder ("Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Solitary") and Lincoln Hiatt ("Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Solitary"), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).

9:00-9:30PM & 9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Twitter: @cwwhoseline / Facebook: facebook.com/cwwhoseline)

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this comedy improv series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience and host Aisha Tyler, our four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the U.S. that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (Instagram: @cwbatwoman / Twitter: @CWBatwoman / #Batwoman)

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante, but with Batman missing and the city in despair, Kate has armed herself with a passion for social justice and an arsenal of high tech weapons, soaring through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. At the end of the first season, Crows Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) has declared a war on Batwoman, forcing everyone around them to choose sides. Meanwhile, Batwoman's arch-nemesis Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is focused on acquiring THE ONE thing that can take down the Bat, pulling off her most devious plan yet with the help of Bruce Wayne's former best friend Tommy Elliot, now terrorizing the city as the villain Hush. Season two kicks off with a major game-changer that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever. As the dust settles, Batwoman has everything working against her - including the recently escaped rogues' gallery of villains - and everyone will come to see her in a whole new light. Alice meets her match when she becomes entangled with a dangerous foe from her past who knows exactly how to prey on her vulnerabilities. As Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find their footing as sidekicks, a romance will shake up their dynamic. Meanwhile, Sophie (Megan Tandy) and Julia's (guest star Christina Wolfe) budding relationship will face its first real test and make Sophie question everything she thought she knew to be true. Based on the characters from DC, BATWOMAN is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Caroline Dries ("The Vampire Diaries," "Smallville"), Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Titans"), Chad Fiveash ("The Vampire Diaries," "Gotham"), James Patrick Stoteraux ("The Vampire Diaries," "Gotham") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl").

9:00-10:00PM CHARMED (Instagram: @cw_charmed / Twitter: @CW_Charmed / #Charmed)

At the end of season two, the Charmed Ones and the magical world find themselves in certain peril as Julian affirmed to Aunt Vivienne that "whatever it takes," he would bring her Macy (Madeleine Mantock). Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy's newly cemented romance hangs in the balance after Harry asked Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to use her new power to change his feelings for her sister. With Mel's (Melonie Diaz) relationship with Ruby at an impasse, will Mel ever find true love? And is the destruction of THE SISTERHOOD inevitable, or will the Charmed Ones conquer the Conqueror? The answers to these questions will unfold in season three and chart a whole new journey for the Charmed Ones as Maggie pursues her career ambitions, Macy returns to her Science roots, and Mel's activism is reignited. Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger ("Salvation"), Craig Shapiro ("Salvation"), Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber ("NCIS: New Orleans"), Jessica O'Toole ("Jane The Virgin"), Amy Rardin ("Jane The Virgin"), Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane The Virgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin") and Howard Owens ("You vs. Wild").

MIDSEASON 2021

KUNG FU (Instagram: @cw_kungfu / Twitter: @cw_kungfu / #CWKungFu)

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice ... all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, KUNG FU is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn's House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim ("Blindspot," "Lost") and executive producers Martin Gero ("Blindspot," "LA Complex"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale").

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Instagram: @cwrepublicsarah / Twitter: @cwrepublicsarah / #TheRepublicOfSarah)

The bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a massive vein of coltan - an incredibly valuable mineral used in tech - is discovered under the town. State-backed mining company Lydon Industries swoops in with plans to extract the mineral ... plans that include wiping Greylock off the map. With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) vows to stop Lydon's bulldozers. It won't be easy. Leading Lydon's efforts is Sarah's estranged brother, Danny Cooper (Luke Mitchell). After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, former state senator Ellen Cooper (Megan Follows), Danny is eager to exact his revenge on a community he feels abandoned him. Sarah enlists her friends - fellow teacher Corinne Dearborn (Hope Lauren), police officer Amy "AJ" Johnson (Nia Holloway), and diner manager Grover Simms (Ian Duff) - in the fight against Danny, but there seems to be no way to stop the town's impending demise ... Until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence. Citing various historical maps, she explains that the land on which Greylock sits was never properly claimed by the United States. If Sarah and her friends can convince the town to vote for independence, Greylock would gain international sovereignty and could protect its land for good. With the help of a group of supporters that includes three of her teenage students - LA transplant Maya Jimenez (Izabella Alvarez), introspective outsider Tyler Easterbrook (Forrest Goodluck), and preppy "popular girl" Bella Whitmore (Landry Bender) - Sarah and her friends win the vote. And after a federal judge agrees that Greylock isn't - and never was - part of the United States, the town becomes a new nation. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch. Executive Produced by Jeffrey Paul King ("Elementary"), Marc Webb ("Why Women Kill), Mark Martin ("Rendition"), Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman, THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Black Lamb.

DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Instagram: @cw_legendsoftomorrow / Twitter: @TheCW_Legends / #LegendsofTomorrow)

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they've encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she's just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Phil Klemmer ("The Tomorrow People," "Chuck"), Grainne Godfree ("The Flash"), Keto Shimizu ("Arrow"), James Eagan ("Ash vs Evil Dead," "Hellcats") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash").

DYNASTY (Instagram: @cw_dynasty / Twitter: @cw_dynasty / #Dynasty)

Season four of DYNASTY will bring even more romance, intrigue and riches to the Carrington clan. Between strangers showing up with new secrets and THE FAMILY settling old scores, everything in this world is about to get turned on its head. But it's still a world of privilege and excess as Blake (Grant Show) and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) take their empires to new heights. On Dynasty there are always galas to throw, relationships to destroy, and backs to be stabbed ... literally, in some cases. Also starring Daniella Alonso, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Elaine Hendrix, Maddison Brown, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele and Adam Huber. DYNASTY is from CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Reims ("Jane The Virgin"), Josh Schwartz ("Gossip Girl"), Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl"), Sallie Patrick ("Revenge"), Chris Fife ("Revenge") and Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original "Dynasty").

IN THE DARK (Instagram: @cwinthedark / Twitter: @CWInTheDark / #CWInTheDark)

Currently, on season two of IN THE DARK, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix (Morgan Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But when the trio's actions land them deep in the world of Chicago's underground heroin trade, they are forced to use the school as a stash house for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux). Meanwhile, Murphy's relationship with Max (Casey Deidrick) is tested as every decision she makes directly impacts his fate. Now with Dean (Rich Sommer) back on the force and trying to make things right with Nia, Murphy has to contend with facing her best friend's murderer, while keeping it a secret from his daughter, Chloe (guest star Calle Walton). With Darnell's (Keston John) discovery about Jules's death, he does his best to walk the line between his loyalties, old and new. And when Guiding Hope's increase in revenue piques the interest of IRS Agent, Josh (Theodore Bhat), his personal predicament pushes him into a questionable friendship with Murphy. In the third season of IN THE DARK, our characters will continue to find themselves in uncharted waters. Because every time Murphy and crew think they're free of the Chicago crime world, they find there are certain scandals they simply can't escape. IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Brian Dannelly and Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick").

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Instagram: @cwroswellnm / Twitter: @CWRoswellNM / #Roswell)

In season three, still reeling from the events of last year, the Roswell aliens and their allies are drawn back together through a threat from a familiar stranger and a murder that has not yet happened. From near and from far, amidst breakups, reunions, scientific advancements and the impending death of someone they hold dear, our heroes must grapple with two central questions: Who enters our lives and defines who we are? And what power do we really have over our own futures? ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Trevor St. John and Amber Midthunder. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Amblin Entertainment, My So-Called Company and Bender Brown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie ("The Originals"), Christopher Hollier ("Once Upon A Time"), Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey ("The Americans"), Lawrence Bender ("Pulp Fiction") and Kevin Kelly Brown ("Roswell").

SUPERGIRL (Instagram: @supergirlcw / Twitter: @TheCWSupergirl / #Supergirl)

SUPERGIRL is an action-adventure drama based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, (Melissa Benoist). Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where she was raised by a foster family. Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin, Superman, in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later, Kara was living in National City and still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex's life and Kara took to the sky to save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work as Supergirl, keeping National City and the Earth safe from sinister threats. She's joined in this pursuit of justice by her sister, Alex, her mentor, Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) and her friends Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath), Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). As Kara struggles to navigate her relationships and her life as a reporter, her heart soars as she takes to the skies as Supergirl! Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERGIRL is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Robert Rovner ("Private Practice," "Dallas"), Jessica Queller ("Gilmore Girls," "Gossip Girl," "Felicity") and Rob Wright ("Charmed," "Lethal Weapon").

THE CW'S FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

Following is The CW's primetime line-up for Fourth Quarter 2020 and accompanying details on all the programs scheduled, which features a mix of original scripted and acquired programming, including the return of SUPERNATURAL for the conclusion of its final season.

MONDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY

WEDNESDAY

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9:00PM DEAD PIXELS

9:00-10:00PM CORONER

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

8:30-9:00PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encores)

SUNDAY

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

9:00-10:00PM PANDORA

All Times Eastern/Pacific

MONDAY

8:00-8:30PM & 8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Twitter: @cwwhoseline / Facebook: facebook.com/cwwhoseline)

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this comedy improv series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience and host Aisha Tyler, our four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the U.S. that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Twitter: @CWPennandTeller / Facebook: facebook.com/PennandTellerFoolUs)

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "How I Met Your Mother"), is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden ("Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Penn & Teller: BS"), Andrew Golder ("Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Solitary") and Lincoln Hiatt ("Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Solitary"), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Instagram: @dcswampthing / Twitter: @dcswampthing / #DCSwampThing)

SWAMP THING follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed, "Gotham," "Teen Wolf") as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe. The series also stars Virginia Madsen ("Sideways," "Dune"), Andy Bean ("Power," "It: Chapter Two"), Henderson Wade ("Riverdale," "Extant"), Derek Mears ("The Flash," "Predators"), Maria Sten ("Persuasion," "Channel Zero") and Jeryl Prescott ("The Walking Dead," "Ray Donovan") with Jennifer Beals ("Flashdance," "The L Word") and Will Patton ("Falling Skies," "Halloween"). Based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, SWAMP THING is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by James Wan ("Aquaman," "The Conjuring" films), Mark Verheiden ("Battlestar Galactica," "Constantine"), Gary Dauberman ("It" and "Annabelle" films), Michael Clear ("The Nun," "Annabelle: Creation") and Len Wiseman ("Lucifer," "Sleepy Hollow").

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #TellMeAStory)

TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Hansel and Gretel" into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. The cast of the first season of TELL ME A STORY includes James Wolk ("Watchmen," "Mad Men"), Billy Magnussen ("The People V. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story"), Dania Ramirez ("Jumanji: The Next Level," "Entourage"), Danielle Campbell ("The Originals," "Runaways"), Dorian Missick ("Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G."), Michael Raymond-James ("Frontier," "True Blood"), Davi Santos ("Power Rangers Beast Morphers"), Sam Jaeger ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Why Women Kill"), Zabryna Guevara ("Emergence," "New Amsterdam") with Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries," "24") and Kim Cattrall ("Filthy Rich," "Sex and the City"). From Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY season one is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Liz Friedlander, who directs and executive produces the first two episodes

Exploring an entirely new set of characters, season two of TELL ME A STORY features the stories of three legendary princesses - "Beauty and the Beast," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella" - like you've never seen them before. Filmed on location in Nashville, season two of TELL ME A STORY stars Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries") as Tucker Reed, Carrie-Anne Moss ("The Matrix," "Jessica Jones") as Rebecca Pruitt, Odette Annable ("House," "Supergirl") as Maddie Pruitt, Eka Darville ("Jessica Jones") as Beau Morris, Matt Lauria ("Kingdom," "Friday Night Lights") as Jackson Pruitt, Natalie Alyn Lind ("The Gifted," "The Goldbergs") as Ashley Rose Pruitt and Ashley Madekwe ("Salem," "Revenge") as Simone Garland. In addition, Danielle Campbell ("The Originals") returns to TELL ME A STORY this season in a recurring role as Olivia Moon. Garcelle Beauvais ("Spider-Man Homecoming") as Veronica Garland, Caleb Castille ("Wu Tang: An American Saga") as Ron and Christopher Meyer ("The Affair") as Derek round out the cast with recurring roles.

WEDNESDAY

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #TwoSentenceHorrorStories)

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is the critically acclaimed, psychological horror series from award-winning studio Stage 13, created by Vera Miao. Inspired by the viral fan fiction, the anthology series features diverse characters and a different sub-genre of horror in each episode, tapping into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social issues that exist within our modern society.

8:30-9:00PM DEAD PIXELS (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #DeadPixels)

Created by Jon Brown ("Succession," "Veep"), DEAD PIXELS follows Meg (Alexa Davies, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"), Nicky (Will Merrick, "Poldark") and Usman (Sargon Yelda, "Strike") who are obsessed with the online fantasy game "Kingdom Scrolls." Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the "Kingdom Scrolls" movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child's playpen, so he can play the game in peace. Oh, and Nicky definitely isn't into Meg. That would be a cliché. DEAD PIXELS is split equally between the characters' tragicomic real lives and their computer-animated misadventures in "Kingdom Scrolls." Executive Produced by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Phil Clarke and Jon Brown, DEAD PIXELS is a Various Artists Limited production for Channel 4 that airs on E4 in the UK and distributed by BBC Studios.

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #Coroner)

CORONER is a character driven one-hour drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan, "Ballers"), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes ... Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan "Mac" McAvoy (Roger Cross, "Arrow," "The X-Files"), a man who isn't afraid of challenging the status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Power Book II: Ghost"), his assistant River Baitz (Kiley May, "It: Chapter Two"); and Alison Trent (Tamara Podemski, "Run," "Unsettled"), Jenny's assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross (Ehren Kassam, "Degrassi: Next Class," "Degrassi: The Next Generation"), who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (éric Bruneau, "Trop"). Soulful. Warm. Energy. Coroner. Executive produced by Morwyn Brebner ("Saving Hope," "Rookie Blue"), Adrienne Mitchell ("Bellevue," "Played"), Jonas Prupas ("Collision Course"), Brett Burlock ("Pure," "Ascension") and Peter Emerson ("Pure," "The Firm"), CORONER is a CBC original series produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios.

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Instagram: @cw_supernatural / Twitter: @CW_SPN / #Supernatural)

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show's 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean's surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show's historic 300th episode. Now, as their 15th and final season comes to a close, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they've ever grappled with ... anything they've ever imagined: God himself. SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision, with executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Brad Buckner and Bob Berens.

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #TheOutpost)

In season three of THE OUTPOST, Talon (Jessica Green) finds herself betrayed by her own kind, after summoning Zed and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost. She struggles to reconcile her human friends and her Blackblood heritage. With the demonic Lu-Qiri providing the muscle to enforce Zed's master plan, the Outpost's human inhabitants are enslaved as miners IN SEARCH OF a mysterious substance to solve a dark riddle. From her bedroom under house arrest, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) plots her escape and the overthrow of her new foes. To save her beloved Garret (Jake Stormoen), Talon is forced to summon a Blackblood Priestess named Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) into the world. Yavalla prophesies of a paradise for Blackbloods, and an era of peace for the world, but she soon discovers a power that threatens every living creature. As Gwynn and Tobin become Yavalla's unwilling allies, Talon and her friends must fight, suffer, and sacrifice their way to save each other and vanquish their new enemies. As Talon discovers more about her lost family from Yavalla, she must piece together the truths from the lies, and solve the mystery of her heritage and a forgotten power, before the world becomes enslaved to a new power that could consume every living being. Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment's team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment's team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin in association with Balkanic Media. The show was created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller.

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM & 8:30-9:00PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW)

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is an all-new series hosted by Elizabeth Stanton ("Popstar This Week") who, along and her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets as well as celebrities and their pets. From Associated Television International, WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episodes)

SUNDAY

8:00-8:30PM & 8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #MastersOfIllusion)

Hosted by actor Dean Cain ("Supergirl," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. MASTERS OF ILLUSION is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "Marie"), Gay Blackstone ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009), David Martin ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009, "Marie"), and Al Schwartz ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "The Golden Globe Awards" 2013 and 2014, "The Gulf is Back"), along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich ("From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues").

9:00-10:00PM PANDORA (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #Pandora)

Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is the exciting sci-fi action/adventure story of a beautiful and resourceful young woman who has lost everything and finds a new life and friendships only to discover that she may lose everything again as she confronts the nature of her own identity. Is she humanity's savior or the instrument of our Armageddon? PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman ("Castle," "The Librarians"), Steve Kriozere ("NCIS," "Necessary Roughness"), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.





