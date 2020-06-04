THE CROWN, CHERNOBYL Lead 2020 BAFTA Television Awards Nominations - See Full List!
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has today announced the nominations for the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards. These awards reward the very best in television craft and television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2019. The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony will be Friday 31 July on BBC One with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online on Friday 17 July.
he highlights from today's Television and Television Craft nominations are:
- 14 nominations for Chernobyl
- Seven nominations for The Crown
- Six nominations for Fleabag and Giri/Haji
- Five nominations for His Dark Materials and The Virtues
- Four nominations for Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy
The nominations for the public-voted Virgin Media Must-See Moment are:
- Coronation Street: The Death of Sinead Osbourne
- Fleabag: Confessional scene
- Game of Thrones: Arya kills the Night King
- Gavin and Stacey: Nessa proposes to Smithy
- Line of Duty: John Corbett's Death
- Love Island: Michael recouples after Casa Amor
View all nominations below!
Members of the public can now vote for their favourite Must-See Moment online at virginmedia.com/bafta
Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards: Nominations
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith - So Television/BBC One
THE LAST LEG Production Team - Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
THE RANGANATION Production Team - Zeppotron/BBC Two
TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor - Avalon Television/Dave
CURRENT AFFAIRS
GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS (DISPATCHES) Production Team - True Vision East/Channel 4
THE HUNT FOR JIHADI JOHN Anthony Wonke, Richard Kerbaj, Peter Lovering, Jane Root - Nutopia, Livedrop Media, HBO/Channel 4
IS LABOUR ANTI-SEMITIC? (PANORAMA) Leo Telling, John Ware, Neil Grant, Rachel Jupp - BBC/BBC One
UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA'S DIGITAL GULAG (EXPOSURE) Robin Barnwell, David Henshaw, Guy Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad - Hardcash Productions/ITV
DRAMA SERIES
THE CROWN Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Michael Casey - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Production Team - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix
GENTLEMAN JACK Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Phil Collinson - Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One
GIRI/HAJI Production Team - Sister Pictures/BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
FRANKIE BOYLE Frankie Boyle's New World Order - Zeppotron/BBC Two
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One
LEE MACK Would I Lie to You - Zeppotron/BBC One
MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GREATEST DANCER Amelia Brown, Phil Harris, Nigel Hall, Louise Hutchinson - Thames, Syco Entertainment/BBC One
THE RAP GAME UK Production Team - Naked TV/BBC Three
STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
THE VOICE UK Production Team - ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV
FACTUAL SERIES
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Emily Lawson, Bruce Fletcher, Jemma Chisnall, Mark Raphael - 72 Films/Channel 4
DON'T F**K WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER Mark Lewis, Felicity Morris, Michael Harte, Dimitris Doganis -Raw TV/Netflix
LEAVING NEVERLAND Dan Reed - Amos Pictures/Channel 4
OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE Production Team - Curve Media/BBC One
FEATURES
JOE LYCETT'S GOT YOUR BACK Production Team - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4
THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN Emily Hudd, Morgan Roberts, Christopher Cottam - Rumpus Media/BBC Two
MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Will Yapp - Owl Power/BBC Two
SNACKMASTERS Production Team - Optomen/Channel 4
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam - BBC Studios/BBC Three
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
SARAH KENDALL Frayed - Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One
SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
INTERNATIONAL
EUPHORIA Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake - The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
SUCCESSION Production Team - HBO, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
UNBELIEVABLE Production Team - CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix
WHEN THEY SEE US Production Team - Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix
LEADING ACTOR
CALLUM TURNER The Capture - Heyday Television, NBC Universal/BBC One
JARED HARRIS Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
STEPHEN GRAHAM The Virtues - Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
TAKEHIRO HIRA Giri/Haji - Sister Pictures/BBC Two
LEADING ACTRESS
GLENDA JACKSON Elizabeth is Missing - STV Productions/BBC One
JODIE COMER Killing Eve - Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
SAMANTHA MORTON I Am Kirsty - Me and You Productions/Channel 4
SURANNE JONES Gentleman Jack - Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One
LIVE EVENT
BLUE PLANET LIVE Production Team - BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Open University, BBC Learning/BBC One
ELECTION 2019 LIVE: THE RESULTS Production Team - ITV News, ITN/ITV
GLASTONBURY 2019 Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC Two
OPERATION LIVE Production Team - The Garden Productions/Channel 5
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen - Tiger Aspect Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three
JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
NCUTI GATWA Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix
YOUSSEF KERKOUR Home - Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4
MINI-SERIES
A CONFESSION Jeff Pope, Paul Andrew Williams, Tom Dunbar, Johnny Capps - ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV
CHERNOBYL Production Team - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
THE VICTIM Rob Williams, Niall MacCormick, Sarah Brown, Jenny Frayn - STV Productions/BBC One
THE VIRTUES Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne, Mark Herbert, Nickie Sault - Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
NEWS COVERAGE
HONG KONG PROTESTS Production Team - Sky News/Sky News
ITV NEWS AT TEN: ELECTION RESULTS Production Team - ITV News, ITN/ITV
PRINCE ANDREW & THE EPSTEIN SCANDAL (NEWSNIGHT) Production Team - BBC News/BBC Two
VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE: MEN WHO LOST LOVED ONES TO KNIFE CRIME - BBC News/BBC Two
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX Tania Alexander, Leon Campbell, Stephen Lambert, Chris Hooker - Studio Lambert/Channel 4
HARRY'S HEROES: THE FULL ENGLISH Production Team - Talkback/ITV
RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Production Team - Studio Lambert/BBC Two
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Production Team - World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three
SCRIPTED COMEDY
CATASTROPHE Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Jim O'Hanlon, Toby Welch - Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4
DERRY GIRLS Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Sam Pinnell - Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4
FLEABAG Production Team - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
STATH LETS FLATS Jamie Demetriou, Tom Kingsley, Seb Barwell, Ash Atalla - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
ANYWHERE BUT WESTMINSTER John Domokos, John Harris - The Guardian/The Guardian
BRAIN IN GEAR Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello, Inez Gordon - BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer
SOON GONE: A WINDRUSH CHRONICLE Roy Williams, Tinge Krishnan, Carol Harding - Douglas Road Productions, The Young Vic/BBC Four
TONI_WITH_AN_I (BORN DIGITAL: FIRST CUTS) Marco Alessi, Ksenia Harwood, Mary Antony - Plimsoll Productions/BBC Four
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
THE ABUSED Production Team - Brinkworth Productions/Channel 5
DAVID HAREWOOD: PSYCHOSIS AND ME Emma Hindley, Wendie Ottewill, Olivia Isaacs, David Harewood - Films of Record, Open University/BBC Two
THE FAMILY SECRET Anna Hall, Sally Ogden, Luke Rothery, Brian Woods - True Vision Yorkshire/Channel 4
THE LAST SURVIVORS Production Team - Minnow Films/BBC Two
SINGLE DRAMA
BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR Production Team - House Productions, Baffin Media/Channel 4
ELIZABETH IS MISSING Andrea Gibb, Aisling Walsh, Sarah Brown, Chrissy Skinns - STV Productions/BBC One
THE LEFT BEHIND Alan Harris, Joseph Bullman, Aysha Rafaele, Tracie Simpson - BBC Studios/BBC Three
RESPONSIBLE CHILD Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Sean Buckley, Nick Holt - Kudos, 72 Films/BBC Two
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
CASUALTY Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
CORONATION STREET Production Team - ITV Studios/ITV
EMMERDALE Production Team - ITV Studios/ITV
HOLBY CITY Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
8 DAYS: TO THE MOON AND BACK Production Team - BBC Studios, PBS/BBC Two
SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET Production Team - BBC Studios Natural History Unit, BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions, CCTV9/BBC One
THATCHER: A VERY BRITISH REVOLUTION Production Team - BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two
YORKSHIRE RIPPER FILES: A VERY BRITISH CRIME STORY Liz Williams, Jasmine McNabb, Nancy Bornat, Leanne Klein - WALL TO WALL Media/BBC Four
SPORT
2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara - ITV Sport/ITV
ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL Production Team - Sky Sports, Sunset+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports Cricket
FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA Frank Callaghan, Stu Hutchinson, Pete Burton - Input Media/BBC One
WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN'S FINAL Production Team - BBC Sport/BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTOR
JOE ABSOLOM A Confession - ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV
JOSH O'CONNOR The Crown - Left Bank Pictures,
STELLAN SKARSGARD Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
WILL SHARPE Giri/Haji - Sister Pictures/BBC Two
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
HELEN BEHAN The Virtues Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown - Left Bank Pictures Sony Pictures/Netflix
JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy - Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, DreamCrew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix
NAOMI ACKIE The End of the F***ing World - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4
VIRGIN MEDIA'S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
CORONATION STREET The Death of Sinead Osborne - ITV Studios/ITV
FLEABAG Confessional scene - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Night King - Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television, HBO/Sky Atlantic
GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy - Baby Cow Productions/BBC One
LINE OF DUTY John Corbett's Death - World Productions/BBC One
LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor - ITV Studios, Motion Content Group ITV2
British Academy Television Craft Awards In 2020
BREAKTHROUGH TALENT sponsored by Sara Putt Associates
AISLING BEA (Writer) This Way Up - Merman TV/Channel 4
ANEIL KARIA (Director) Pure (ep 3) - Drama Republic/Channel 4 & Top Boy (ep 10) - Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix
LAURIE NUNN (Writer) Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix
SEAN BUCKLEY (Writer) Responsible Child - Kudos, 72 Films/BBC Two
COSTUME DESIGN
CAROLINE MCCALL His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf/BBC One
JOANNA EATWELL Beecham House - Bend It TV/ITV
MICHELE CLAPTON GAME OF THRONES - HBO, Bighead, Littlehead, 36 Television, Startling Television/Sky Atlantic
ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
ARTHUR CARY The Last Survivors - Minnow Films/BBC Two
DAN REED Leaving Neverland - AMOS Pictures/Channel 4
MARK LEWIS Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer - Raw TV/Netflix
ROBIN BARNWELL Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure) - Hardcash Productions/ITV
DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios
HARRY BRADBEER Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
JOHAN RENCK Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
SHANE MEADOWS The Virtues - Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
TOBY HAYNES Brexit: The Uncivil War - House Productions/Channel 4
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA sponsored by Jackshoot
BRIDGET CALDWELL The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC Studios/BBC One
JANET FRASER CROOK Glastonbury 2019 - BBC Studios/BBC Two
MATTHEW GRIFFITHS Six Nations 2019 - Wales v England - BBC Sport/BBC One
PAUL MCNAMARA ITV Racing: Cheltenham Festival - ITV Sport/ITV
EDITING: FACTUAL
ANDY R. WORBOYS Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein - Lightbox/BBC Two
JULES CORNELL LEAVING NEVERLAND - AMOS Pictures/Channel 4
KIM HORTON 63 Up - MultiStory Media/ITV
MICHAEL HARTE Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer - Raw TV/Netflix
EDITING: FICTION
DAN CRINNION KILLING EVE (Episode 4) - Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
ELEN PIERCE LEWIS Giri/Haji - Sister Pictures/BBC Two
GARY DOLLNER Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
SIMON SMITH, JINX GODFREY Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam
AMBER RIMELL, BRONSKI, MISTY BUCKLEY, TIM ROUTLEDGE Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy) - BBC Studios, Tawbox/BBC Two
DAVID BISHOP, VICKY GILL, ANDY TAPLEY, PATRICK DOHERTY Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Studios/BBC One
MARK BUSK-COWLEY, STEVE KRUGER, IAIN STIRLING, JAMES TINSLEY Love Island - ITV Studios, Motion Content Group/ITV 2
NIGEL CATMUR, PATRICK DOHERTY, KEVIN DUFF, ANDREW STOKES The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC Studios/BBC One
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics
DANIEL PARKER, BARRIE GOWER Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
INMA AZORIN The Trial of Christine Keeler - Ecosse Films, Great Meadow Productions/BBC One
KIRSTIN CHALMERS Catherine the Great - New Pictures, Origin Pictures/HBO/Sky Atlantic
LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders - Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect/BBC One
ORIGINAL MUSIC
ADRIAN JOHNSTON Giri/Haji - Sister Pictures/BBC Two
ANDREW PHILLIPS War in the Blood - Minnow Films/BBC Two
DAVID HOLMES, KEEFUS CIANCIA Killing Eve - Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
HILDUR GUDNADÓTTIR Chernobyl- Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm
BERTIE GREGORY, HOWARD BOURNE, JOHN SHIER Seven Worlds, One Planet - BBC Studios/BBC One
DOUG ANDERSON, ROGER HORROCKS, GAVIN THURSTON Our Planet (Coastal Seas) - Silverback Films/Netflix
JAMIE MCPHERSON, HECTOR SKEVINGTON-POSTLES, BARRIE BRITTON Our Planet (Frozen Worlds) - Silverback Films/Netflix
PATRICK SMITH, NEIL HARVEY Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein - Lightbox/BBC Two
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION sponsored by ScreenSkills High-end Television Skills Fund
ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
JAKOB IHRE Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
JOE ANDERSON Top Boy - Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix
SUZIE LAVELLE His Dark Materials (Episode 3) - Bad Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One
PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft
LAURENCE DORMAN Killing Eve - Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
LUKE HULL, CLAIRE LEVINSON-GENDLER Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBOSky Atlantic
MARTIN CHILDS, ALISON HARVEY The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
SAMANTHA HARLEY, MIRI KATZ Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix
SCRIPTED CASTING sponsored by Spotlight
DES HAMILTON Top Boy - Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix
LAUREN EVANS Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix
NINA GOLD, ROBERT STERNE Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
YOKO NARAHASHI, SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF Giri/Haji - Sister/BBC Two
SOUND: FACTUAL sponsored by Shure
GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS Seven Worlds, One Planet - BBC Studios/BBC One
GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS Our Planet (One Planet) - Silverback Films Production/Netflix
NICK FRY, STEVE SPEED, JAMES EVANS, NICK ADAMS Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Box to Box Films/Netflix
SOUND TEAM Battle of the Brass Bands - Two Four/Sky Arts
SOUND: FICTION
DILLON BENNETT, JON THOMAS, GARETH BULL, JAMES RIDGEWAY His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One
IAN WILKINSON, LEE WALPOLE, FRASER BARBER, STUART HILLIKER A Christmas Carol - FX Productions in association with the BBC, Minim UK Productions, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker/BBC One
Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Stuart Hilliker, Vincent Piponnier Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
SOUND TEAM The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
BEN TURNER, CHRIS REYNOLDS, ASA SHOUL The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
FRAMESTORE, PAINTING PRACTICE, REAL SFX, RUSSELL DODGSON His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf, BBC Studios/HBO/BBC One
LINDSAY MCFARLANE, CLAUDIUS CHRISTIAN RAUCH, JEAN-CLÉMENT SORET, DNEG Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
MILK VISUAL EFFECTS, GARETH SPENSLEY, REAL SFX Good Omens - Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, Narrativia, The Blank Corporation/Amazon Prime Video
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
ALEX MACLEAN The Durrells - Sid Gentle Films/ITV
ELASTIC Catherine the Great - New Pictures, Origin Pictures/HBO/Sky Atlantic
ELASTIC, PAINTING PRACTICE His Dark Materials - Bad Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One
LIGHT CREATIVE Ghosts - Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One
WRITER: COMEDY
DANNY BROCKLEHURST Brassic - Calamity Films/Sky One
JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
SAM LEIFER, TOM BASDEN Plebs - Rise Films/ITV2
WRITER: DRAMA
CHARLIE COVELL The End of the F***ing World - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4
CRAIG MAZIN Chernobyl - Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic
JESSE ARMSTRONG Succession HBO, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
SHANE MEADOWS, JACK THORNE The Virtues - Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
