TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM will be available to buy or rent on Digital for fans to watch at home starting September 1, 2023.

Aug. 31, 2023

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Comes to Digital

The wildly entertaining and action-packed hit TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM will be available to buy or rent on Digital for fans to watch at home starting September 1, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Certified Fresh with a 97% critic score* on Rotten Tomatoes® and acclaimed by both audiences and critics alike, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM has been called “a vibrant, hilarious adventure” (Tom Jorgensen, IGN), “action-packed, exciting, abnormal, and humorous in equal measure” (Ross Bonaime, Collider) and “the TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES movie we always dreamed of” (Brian Truitt, USA Today).

Fans who purchase the film on Digital can delve into the making of the movie with over 40 minutes of bonus content! Join the young new voice cast as they explore the "teen" in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then go behind-the-scenes with the all-star voice cast, including Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and many more!

Explore the film’s unique animation style, plus learn to draw the leader of the Ninja Turtles, Leonardo.  Bonus content is detailed below:

TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles— For the first time the TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen. 

The Mutant Uprising— Get to know the Turtles’ mutant antagonists, led by the WILD and original character Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube.

New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM— Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film’s characters and environments and how they evolved over time.  

Learn to Draw Leo—Try your hand at drawing the Turtle leader with this fun tutorial!

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.



