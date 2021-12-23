Sundance Film Festival Updates COVID-19 Health Saftey Protocols

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has been designed as a hybrid event that has flexibility for attendees to participate in-person and/or online. Early on, the Festival put in place strict in-person health safety measures requiring all participants to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks in all venues and lines.

The festival is scheduled to take place from Thursday, January 20, 2022 - Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Testing requirements were added, requiring community members (employees, volunteers, artists, press and industry) to show a negative test completed within 48 HOURS prior to arriving at the Festival, with additional testing requirements for those attending private gatherings of artists taking part in Q&A's or press activities.

The Sundance Film Festival has announced the following policy updates for the in person Festival and sharing details on vaccine verification procedures and onsite vaccination verification and testing hub locations.

Vaccination

Boosters are now required for all in-person attendees (employees, volunteers, contractors, general public, artists, partners, press, and industry) who are eligible and for who the CDC recommends, currently everyone ages 16 and older. Attendees are urged to receive the booster now if eligible.

Updated vaccination requirements. All participants are required to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to attending the Festival and if eligible have received a booster prior to attending the Festival in person. Currently, fully vaccinated is defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19, Moderna), a single dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, or following the protocol for other WHO-approved vaccines.

Vaccination and booster verification, for those eligible, need to be shown on site at a Vaccine Verification and Testing Hub and once shown, each participant will be provided a wristband that will need to be worn at all times.

Masks

In addition to mask wearing being required in all Festival-operated venues, attendees are strongly recommended to continue wearing masks indoors when in public places or private shared spaces to help protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.

Each person is encouraged to keep their mask on, especially at any gathering when not actively eating/drinking, and when doing that, place the mask back on between sips and bites; mask-wearing is essential for health safety.

Theatre/Venue Capacity

Theaters will operate at reduced capacity with no eating or drinking permitted in theaters. Festival-operated non-theater venues will have reduced capacity for public programming at The Craft, The Filmmaker Lodge, The Box and THE SHOP and food and beverages will not be permitted in these spaces during public programming. (As a reminder everyone must be fully vaccinated and masked in all venues.)

Capacity will be reduced for most of the Festival operated private events. These events will require the same prior testing protocols we have in place - proof of a negative test taken within 48 HOURS prior to the event.

Testing

Sundance Institute will offer free testing to all participants and community members at specific Vaccine Verification and Testing Hubs located around the Festival. We also encourage all participants and audience members to get tested prior to arrival at the Festival for community safety.