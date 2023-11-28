Sebastian Maniscalco Will Return Home to Madison Square Garden in September 2024

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced TODAY that award-winning comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will return home to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 7:30PM, as part of the It Ain't Right tour. Tickets for the September 18 and 19 shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 1 at 10:00AM.



Maniscalco and MSG Entertainment have an extensive history dating back to November 2015 when Maniscalco played two shows at The Chicago Theatre. Since then, Maniscalco has grown from performing at the Beacon Theatre, to Radio City Music Hall, to Madison Square Garden, each of which has a larger capacity than the venue prior. In total, Maniscalco has performed 28 total headlining shows at MSG Entertainment's venues, in addition to performing as part of the 2017 Garden of Laughs comedy event which benefitted the Garden of Dreams Foundation.



Sebastian Maniscalco is the undisputed KING of physical comedy, hailed by The New York Times as the "hottest comic in America." He has been performing for over two decades, amassing a huge loyal fanbase and as Pollstar noted, “he's been a voice in the vanguard of a live comedy revolution.” He has starred in six comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime, and Comedy Central.



Maniscalco's success in comedy extends beyond the stand-up stage. His talents have been brilliantly translated to film, television, and the popular world of podcasting. His new series "Bookie,” co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer, and producer Chuck Lorre, premieres in November 2023 on HBO MAX. Maniscalco can be seen on the big screen in projects such as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Spinning Gold,” “Somewhere in Queens,” “About My Father,” “The Irishman,” and “Green Book.” Along with TV and standup, Maniscalco currently hosts two podcasts, Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show, which are available on all podcast platforms. Both shows are hosted by Maniscalco alongside his hilarious and informative co-hosts, Dr. Scott Cohen and Pete Correale.



Maniscalco is also an author of the national best-selling memoir, “Stay Hungry,” an inspiring, honest, and uproarious collection of essays that traces his career from the trials and tribulations to reaching the pinnacles of comedy success.



Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets for both shows from Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00AM through Friday, December 1 at 9:59AM; limited presale tickets are available. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 1 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, December 2 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.