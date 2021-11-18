Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WORLD PET GAMES on FOX - Thursday, November 25, 2021
Erin Andrews and Finesse Mitchell Co-Host with Rachel Bonnetta serving as Sideline Reporter.
With the energy of a world-wide spectacle, WORLD PET GAMES is for animal lovers of all kinds.
Contestants will represent nearly 20 countries from around the globe in this very special international championship featuring animals of all varieties, from your favorite felines to an exotic armadillo and bearded dragon to an adorable miniature horse whose story will touch your heart, along with many other surprising moments! Pet owners will showcase just how skilled their furry friends are in five outrageous events, including an Interspecies Race and Dunk Off, a Cat Obstacle Course, an Extreme Dog Catch and a Dog High Jump.
In each competition, there will be a medal ceremony to see which pet will bring home the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. The Gold medal winner from each event will also receive a donation to an animal charity made in their honor. Fun for the entire family, DON'T miss the all-new two-hour special WORLD PET GAMES airing Thursday, Nov. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
