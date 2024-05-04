Review: SWEAT at DreamWrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dreamwrights presents “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage under the direction of Cal Weary from May 3rd to May 11th. The York community will enjoy this deeply moving 2017 Pulitzer Prize winning play with it’s familiar Reading, PA setting. American playwright, Lynn Nottage, is a professor at Columbia University and the first and only female recipient of two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama. “Sweat” was originally performed at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015 before it moved off broadway in 2016 and then Broadway in 2017.

“Sweat” begins in 2008 with Chris (play by Acell A. Spencer II) and Jason (played by Brae Bixler) meeting their parole officer, Evan (played by Na’San Jamison). We are quickly taken back 8 years to the local bar in Reading, PA to figure out what happened. There we meet the rest of the cast of characters. Stan, the bartender with an old factory injury, was played by Michael Swanson, and his employee Oscar was played by Joel Perez. Cynthia (played by Charissa Moye), Tracy (played by Crystal Ganong) and Jessie (played by Samantha Timothy) are best friends who work at the local factory and hang out at the bar to unwind and celebrate. Cynthia’s husband, Brucie, was played by Daryll Perkins Jr., and contract disputes between his union and factory had him out of a job in limbo.

The talented cast addressed the difficult themes of the show including race, addiction, xenophobia, poverty, unions, scabs, regret, and friendship. The audience needed a minute at the end to digest the depth of the show and the multiple moving performances by the cast members. I was impressed with the cast’s acting ability to portray their characters with raw emotion and depth. This show is for adults only due to adult themes, language, smoking, and mild violence. “Sweat” is onstage only for 5 performances. You can also check out The Parliament Art Organization Exhibit entitled “Last Call” in the lobby. Click the link below to buy a ticket or for more information.

