Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, October 5, 2019
CBS has released the upcoming storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on Saturday, October 5!
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Buster" - A 3-month-old puppy that was left at the shelter could be the perfect match for a couple with two young daughters. But, before Brandon will sign off on the adoption, Buster must learn a few rules of basic obedience and house training. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Bread Bot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the bot baking you the freshest bread; THE FAMILY building the air cleaner for the cleanest air; glasses to prevent motion sickness; and going way, way back to the history of the station wagon. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Tools, Teeth, and Tusks" - An expert engineer builds our self-esteem by building a tool box, a shark expert shares freaky creatures from the deep, and a scientist uncovers the prehistoric giants hiding below one of America's biggest cities. LaurDIY explains the Science behind a chocolate shell you can make at home. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Welcome to the World" - When a wild possum is attacked by dogs and is in desperate need of help, Dr. Kate steps up to put little Pedro on the road to recovery. And it's cuteness overload as Dr. Alex helps brings a litter of puppies into the world. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"The ABCs of Fawn Care" - A new group of white-tailed fawn orphans arrives at the rehab, and it's a challenge for Hope's team to keep up with them. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Means to a Friend" - A pig and a dog find that they have more in common than expected. Plus, a dog who always has a playful elephant's back. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
