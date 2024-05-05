Review: JESSE MCCARTNEY ALL'S WELL TOUR at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jesse McCartney, a musical sensation from the 1990s, brought his All's Well Tour to The Fillmore Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 4, 2024, delivering a performance that electrified the sold-out venue. Opening the night was Just Seconds Apart, a dynamic trio from Arizona, who set the stage on fire with their captivating music, setting the perfect tone for McCartney's arrival.

Kicking off his set with the energetic "Silver Spoon," McCartney emerged on stage clad in a stylish maroon suit, igniting roars of excitement from the crowd. Backed by his talented band, he delved into hits like "She's No You" and "Faux Fur," before transitioning into an intimate acoustic segment featuring heartfelt renditions of "Why Don't You Kiss Her," "It's Over," and a soulful cover of "More Than Words" by Extreme. One lucky fan was brought on stage, adding an extra layer of magic to the performance, as she shared her excitement of seeing McCartney for the second time with her friends.

McCartney then switched into a casual ensemble of a t-shirt and jeans, maintaining the energy with tracks like "Wasted" and "Party for Two," alongside other favorites from his early 2000 albums. A highlight of the night was his rendition of "Bleeding Love" by Leona Lewis, a surprise for many fans as McCartney revealed he had a hand in writing the song, adding an unexpected twist to the evening. Of course, the encore was none other than his timeless hit "Beautiful Soul," which marked its 20th anniversary this year, eliciting nostalgic cheers from the crowd.

Jesse MCartney at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thank you, Jesse, for an unforgettable concert and an evening filled with joy and music! Minneapolis was thrilled to have you, and we eagerly anticipate your return. For further tour dates and ticket information, please visit the link below.

