Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 4, 2019
Below are the upcoming storylines for "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
on The CW on May 4, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
116 - Ready for Responsibility
Two moms decide their daughters are ready for the responsibility of a dog, but will they be able to agree on the right breed?
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
522 - Baby Day
You'll be amazed to see how fast these babies are growing! Lions, lemurs, sloths, flamingos, an orangutan, hyena, wallaby and a giraffe too!
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
224 - Tiling and Veneers
Kevin points out the finished details on the exterior and how they flow right into the sun porch interior to make it feel like an indoor/outdoor space: shingles on the interior walls and barn board on the ceiling. Tile installer Mark Ferrante is laying 24-by-24-inch black slate tile on the floor, using the same slate to fashion a custom baseboard detail. Mason Kevin Vieira is parging the top of the brick chimney mass using structural stucco that's reinforced with fiberglass to achieve the rustic plaster look of the original chimney. Norm travels to upstate New York to see how preservation carpenter Brian Cooper helped music icon Daryl Hall assemble and restore an 18th century-era estate.
WELCOME HOME
122 - Mother and Daughter, Best Friends
Leslie fled a very tough abusive past, finally escaping with her daughter by her side. Drained of finances, even though Leslie worked it was not enough, and they ended up homeless. Now, leaning on each other, Leslie has worked hard to now finally provide a spacious two-bedroom apartment for her and her daughter in San Diego. Treger and Rob look forward to making these two best friends a safe place for their humble new beginnings.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
111 - Four-Legged Advantage
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Dedicated pet rescue volunteers help find dogs and cats forever homes. Kids build confidence through horseback riding. A not-for-profit pet store helping pets find loving homes. A tiny therapy dog has lots of love to give.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
116 - Digital Camera Inventor
Host Alie Ward shows us: The man who invented the digital camera. How facial recognition is helping shopping. Solar Roads to power our world. And, the advice from our past inventors.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
