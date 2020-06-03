Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 6, 2020
Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on June 6:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1012 - The Great Migration
Jungle Jack and Suzi are stunned to see the Great Migration in action as animals cross the Mara River into Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. Millions of wildebeest and zebra make the epic journey, while big cats like lion and cheetah share the famed African landscape.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
405 - The Cape of Good Hope
Travel with Jack, and his wife Sue, to beautiful Cape Town as they discover how South Africa's wildlife is faring in the big city! They're literally stopping traffic to protect a troop of travelling Baboons. Then they hit the beach to hang out with a breeding colony of African Penguins -- a species on the road to recovery after being threatened by an oil spill a decade ago. Join Jack for this unforgettable adventure beneath majestic Table Mountain!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1008 - Lake Manyara National Park
Join Jack and his grandson as they journey to the lush jungles of Lake Manyara National Park in Tanzania. They encounter an elephant roadblock, migrating pelicans, baboons, hippos and more!
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
310 - Old House Discoveries
Tom and Kevin make some dramatic discoveries while demolishing THE KITCHEN and baths, Roger moves a massive rhododendron and Norm checks out one of the finest surviving examples of the Italianate style: the over-the-top Victoria Mansion in Portland, Maine.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
206 - Teach, Learn, Love, Repeat
Hosted by Eva LaRue. A Kid Conservationists studies foxes at a wildlife sanctuary; A young woman who trains service dogs. A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A boy with autism discovers moments of joy on the farm.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
205 - Medical McGyver
Host Alie Ward shows us: A Medical MacGyver makes health devices from toys. The TV pitch man and inventor behind dozens of inventions including the Pocket Fisherman. The push to have kids learn computer code in school. And, a 3D Printing Pen.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
