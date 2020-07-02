Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 4, 2020
Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on July 4:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
601 - Elephant Camp
Pack your trunks -- Jungle Jack is heading to Zimbabwe! Just around the corner from majestic Victoria Falls, the folks at Elephant Camp are working to provide a home to orphaned Elephants in need. Jack assists the team in radio collaring a soon to be released female. And, Jack takes a walk with the fastest land mammal on the planet... an orphaned cheetah getting a SECOND CHANCE at life.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
706 - Braving Bocas
Panama's Bocas del Toro archipelago is home to beautiful beaches and pristine waters, and it's also home to high concentration of Bats! Jack hikes into a remote cave for an up-close look at the beneficial species.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
806 - Loango: Africa's Last Eden
Loango National Park in Gabon is often called Africa's Last Eden. Come along with Jack and his family as they explore the untouched wilderness, encountering Forest Elephants, Forest Buffalo, an injured Sea Turtle and the wildest beach on the planet!
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
314 - Details on an Addition
Kevin arrives to find a view-changing ribbon of windows installed in the new eat-in kitchen. Outside, Tom ties in the second-floor addition with matching clapboards, but the first floor is getting a unique vertical beadboard detail called for by the architect. In the basement, mason Mark McCullough makes a hole in the old rubble stone foundation to receive a new window.
JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD
101 - The Greatest Show on Earth
One of the seven wonders of the natural world, we follow the great land migration in Africa. Wildebeests, numbering in the millions, run for their lives on a 2000-mile trek to find food and water, battling predators along the way.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
216 - Floating Hammock
Host Alie Ward shows us: The innovation of floating down a river on a hammock. The 24-year-old woman designing the cars of our future. The automatic toothbrush cleaning your choppers in seconds. And, turning fog into water.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
