LES MISERABLES, MAMMA MIA!, and More Set For Broadway in Jacksonville 2024-25 Season

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville has announced the 24/25 Broadway season shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Subscriptions for the FSCJ Artist Series 24/25 Broadway in Jacksonville Season, will go ON SALE Thursday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. Five-show subscription packages, including AIN’T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations, MAMMA MIA!, PETER PAN, LES MISÉRABLES, and MJ the Musical, start at just $249. Renewals and new subscriptions may be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling 904-632-5000.

December 5-8, 2024 AIN’T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations

AIN’T TOO PROUD: Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying smash hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

January 7-12, 2025 MAMMA MIA!

MAMMA MIA!: A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

February 18-23, 2025 PETER PAN

PETER PAN: This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

April 1-6, 2025 LES MISÉRABLES

LES MISÉRABLES: Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is still undisputedly “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).

April 22-27, 2025 MJ the Musical

MJ: He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Jacksonville in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London’s West End…and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Jacksonville.