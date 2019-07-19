Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 7/22-7/26





Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of JULY 22-26 are as follows (subject to change):The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices- The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders, in their first national joint interview; Kofi Siriboe ("Queen Sugar")Day of Hot TopicsDavid Spade ("Lights Out with David Spade"); Fred Savage ("What Just Happened??!")A performance by Tituss Burgess (album, "45")