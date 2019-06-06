Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 6/6-6/14

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

Mindy Kaling; Seth Green; stand-up comedy performance by Steven Rogers (n)

Elisabeth Moss; Matt Bomer (n)

Samuel L. Jackson; Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (n)

Tim McGraw and presidential historian Jon Meacham; Tessa Thompson; musical performance by Jessie Reyez feat. 6lack (n)

Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Billy Porter (n)

Kevin Bacon; Mark Ronson; musical performance by Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li (n)





Aubrey Plaza; Dan Abrams (n)