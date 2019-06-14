Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 6/13-6/21





Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.Friday, June 14Aubrey Plaza; Dan Abrams (n)*Monday, June 17Dax Shepard; Preet Bharara; musical performance by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (n)*Tuesday, June 18Chris Matthews; interview with and musical performance by Jessie Buckley (n)*Wednesday, June 19Ice Cube; Tig Notaro (n)*Thursday, June 20Russell Crowe; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; musical performance by the Raconteurs (n)*Friday, June 21Naomi Watts; musical performance by the Raconteurs (n)