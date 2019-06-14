Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 6/13-6/21

Jun. 14, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 6/13-6/21Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.




Friday, June 14

Aubrey Plaza; Dan Abrams (n)



*Monday, June 17

Dax Shepard; Preet Bharara; musical performance by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (n)





*Tuesday, June 18

Chris Matthews; interview with and musical performance by Jessie Buckley (n)





*Wednesday, June 19

Ice Cube; Tig Notaro (n)





*Thursday, June 20

Russell Crowe; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; musical performance by the Raconteurs (n)





*Friday, June 21

Naomi Watts; musical performance by the Raconteurs (n)



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Thursday, July 4, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INSTINCT on CBS - Sunday, July 7, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup