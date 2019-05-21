Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 5/20 - 5/31
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke." *Tuesday, May 21 Actress Jessica Alba; actress Gabrielle Union; stand-up comedy performance by Josh Gondelman (n) Wednesday, May 22
Actress Elizabeth Banks; actor Bradley Whitford; actor David Tennant; musical performance by Billy Ray Cyrus (n) *Thursday, May 23
Actress Lucy Liu; actor James Marsden (n) *Friday, May 24 Actor Adam Scott; actor Taron Egerton; musical performance by Miles Kane (OAD: 3/18/19) *Monday, May 27 Actress Sonequa Martin-Green; actor Pete Holmes; actress Rebecca Ferguson; musical performance by Ava Max (OAD: 1/23/19) *Tuesday, May 28 Actor Eric McCormack; actress Danielle Macdonald; stand-up comedy performance by Paige Weldon (OAD: 1/28/19) *Wednesday, May 29 Actor Kal Penn; actor Chris O'Dowd; stand-up comedy performance by Adam Ferrara (OAD: 2/21/19)
*Thursday, May 30
TV host Sharon Osbourne; actor Sam Richardson; stand-up comedy performance by Ryan Conner (OAD: 3/13/19) *Friday, May 31
Actor Max Greenfield; actress Maggie Siff (OAD: 3/25/19)
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 5/21-5/24
Scoop: Thirty Years After the Vicious Attack on a Jogger in Central Park, '20/20' Presents a Two-Hour Documentary - Friday, May 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, June 6, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 8, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Actress Elizabeth Banks; actor Bradley Whitford; actor David Tennant; musical performance by Billy Ray Cyrus (n) *Thursday, May 23
Actress Lucy Liu; actor James Marsden (n) *Friday, May 24 Actor Adam Scott; actor Taron Egerton; musical performance by Miles Kane (OAD: 3/18/19) *Monday, May 27 Actress Sonequa Martin-Green; actor Pete Holmes; actress Rebecca Ferguson; musical performance by Ava Max (OAD: 1/23/19) *Tuesday, May 28 Actor Eric McCormack; actress Danielle Macdonald; stand-up comedy performance by Paige Weldon (OAD: 1/28/19) *Wednesday, May 29 Actor Kal Penn; actor Chris O'Dowd; stand-up comedy performance by Adam Ferrara (OAD: 2/21/19)
*Thursday, May 30
TV host Sharon Osbourne; actor Sam Richardson; stand-up comedy performance by Ryan Conner (OAD: 3/13/19) *Friday, May 31
Actor Max Greenfield; actress Maggie Siff (OAD: 3/25/19)