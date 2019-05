Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 5/20 - 5/31

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."

*Tuesday, May 21

Actress Jessica Alba; actress Gabrielle Union; stand-up comedy performance by Josh Gondelman (n)

Wednesday, May 22

Actress Elizabeth Banks; actor Bradley Whitford; actor David Tennant; musical performance by Billy Ray Cyrus (n)

*Thursday, May 23Actress Lucy Liu; actor James Marsden (n)

*Friday, May 24

Actor Adam Scott; actor Taron Egerton; musical performance by Miles Kane (OAD: 3/18/19)

*Monday, May 27

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green; actor Pete Holmes; actress Rebecca Ferguson; musical performance by Ava Max (OAD: 1/23/19)

*Tuesday, May 28

Actor Eric McCormack; actress Danielle Macdonald; stand-up comedy performance by Paige Weldon (OAD: 1/28/19)

*Wednesday, May 29

Actor Kal Penn; actor Chris O'Dowd; stand-up comedy performance by Adam Ferrara (OAD: 2/21/19)

*Thursday, May 30TV host Sharon Osbourne; actor Sam Richardson; stand-up comedy performance by Ryan Conner (OAD: 3/13/19)





*Friday, May 31Actor Max Greenfield; actress Maggie Siff (OAD: 3/25/19)