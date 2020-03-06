Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 3/9-3/13

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of March 9, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.







Monday, March 9: Tamron celebrates International Women's Day by honoring the incredible achievements of women all around the world, including a performance by Grammy Award-​winning singer/songwriter Angelique Kidjo. Plus: Actress Edie Falco on how her new TV role is unlike anything she has done before. And: activist, thought leader, and best-selling author Glennon Doyle teaches us how to reject the status quo and follow our intuition for a more purposeful life.







Tuesday, March 10: Attorney, author, and ABC News Chief Legal Affairs Anchor Dan Abrams on the latest legal headlines, as well as his hit TV series "Live PD." Plus: "Live PD" analysts Tom Morris Jr. and Sergeant Sean Larkin on how their show gives viewers an inside look at policing in America. And: Jan Broberg (Netflix documentary "Abducted in Plain Sight"), who was kidnapped twice as a teenager.







Wednesday, March 11: Tamron lets the cat out of the bag with a show dedicated to our pets, including pets who bring home the dough making thousands of dollars per social media post. Plus: Animal Planet pet expert and dog trainer Travis Brorsen. And: when pets become life-saving heroes.







Thursday, March 12: Actor Boris Kodjoe ("Station 19") and actress/model Nicole Ari Parker ("Empire") on being married 15 years and raising two kids while both starring on two hit TV shows.







Friday, March 13: Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett. Plus: celebrating 25 years of Disney on Broadway with cast members from "Frozen," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin," and a special performance from "Aladdin."







From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.







"Tamron Hall" premiered on September 9, 2019 and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019/2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. "Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Tamron Hall, Bill Geddie, and Talia Parkinson-Jones. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.





