Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 12/16-12/20
Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of December 16, 2019. Please note: lineup is subject to change.
Monday, December 16: Stories that will inspire: meet three "Marvel's Hero Project" children who are real-life superheroes. Plus: a man who was left in a dumpster as a baby and now owns a multi-million dollar telecommunications company.
Tuesday, December 17: MISS UNIVERSE Zozibini Tunzi, MISS USA Cheslie Kryst, and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris join Tamron to talk about being part of history as the first women of color to hold three major pageant titles at the same time. Plus: Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff shares his success story and addresses the recent controversy.
Wednesday, December 18: Meet the real-life inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globe nominated movie "Hustlers": Roselyn Keo talks about how she scammed men out of thousands of dollars a night. Plus: a doctor whose life was turned upside down after he says his photos and identity were stolen to scam women worldwide.
Thursday, December 19: Award-winning actress LaChanze ("A Christmas Carol") and her daughter Celia Rose Gooding ("Jagged Little Pill") perform together and discuss MAKING HISTORY as the first mother/daughter duo acting on Broadway at the same time. Plus a story of resilience: three siblings who survived a neglected childhood with a mom addicted to drugs and alcohol and are now thriving.
Friday, December 20: Actress, mom, and advocate Holly Robinson Peete brings holiday cheer with her new Christmas movie ("A Family Christmas Gift"). Plus: The cast of Tony award winner "Dear Evan Hanson" performs their iconic song. And: the king of chocolate Jacques Torres (Netflix's "Nailed It") whips up a holiday dessert.
From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.
"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show, which premiered September 9, 2019, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.
