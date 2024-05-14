WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE Spin-Off Title and First Look Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The official title of the new series “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” — a continuation of the Emmy® Award-winning “Wizards of Waverly Place” — was announced on stage at the Disney Upfront TODAY by Selena Gomez. Gomez, who serves as the new series’ executive producer and guest star, also REVEALED first-look images and the series logo.

The photos provide a glimpse of Gomez and David Henrie reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo. It also serves as an introduction to series lead Billie, portrayed by Janice LeAnn Brown, and the Russo family, played by Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo) and Max Matenko (Milo Russo).

Additionally, newcomer Taylor Cora has joined the regular series cast in the role of Winter, Billie’s bubbly, quirky and oversharing best friend.

The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

From Disney Branded Television, the series is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.

Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

Comments