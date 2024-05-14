Patti LuPone and Cast of Marvel's AGATHA Series Reveal Official Title

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Katherine Hahn, Patti LuPone, and Joe Locke took the stage Tuesday at Disney's Upfront Presentation to officially reveal the title for the upcoming Marvel series, centering on Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

Since its initial announcement, the title has been "changed" a number of times, invoking laughter and confusion among those interested in the series. At the presentation, it was confirmed that the title is "Agatha All Along," like the song of the same name written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The series will premiere September 18 on Disney+.

Various titles included "Agatha: Coven of Chaos", "Agatha: House of Harkness," and "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries." Yesterday, a post was posted and then removed from the Marvel Studios X/Twitter account with the new title of "Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe." But it seems, it was Agatha All Along.

Tony-Winner Patti LuPone previously REVEALED that she plays a character called Lilia Calderu, saying "she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair... I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar - if anybody knows Heartstopper - is Joe Locke."

Locke recently made his Broadway debut as Tobias in Sweeney Todd, alongside Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster.

