Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE TIME MACHINE is Heart-Pounding and Full of Heart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of THE TIME MACHINE on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage is a thrilling science fiction ride with a beating heart at its core that adults and teens alike will enjoy.

Hale Centre Theatre made the right call in choosing to stage this new play, written by its COO Michael D. Fox. It would be hard to think of a better venue for this legitimately great family-focused spectacle.

THE TIME MACHINE is inspired by H.G. Wells’ classic novel but spins its own unique tale with both modern and Victorian settings. When a mysterious package is delivered to a father and his 15-year-old daughter, they discover a secret decades in the making and embark on an adventure that will change the world and their own lives in the process.

The plot is heart-pounding with characters you root for and dialogue that drives both. History, science, and art combine to create contemporary entertainment that feels like a blockbuster movie.

15-year-old Cameron Dietlein has composed a boffo score with orchestral, pop, and electronic elements that would fit right at home in a video game or sci-fi film and brings in similar emotion to Imogen Heap’s music for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD.

The sleek scenic design by Jenn Taylor, which centers around moving curved panels of LED screens with metallic frames, is perfection when paired with the awe-inspiring lighting/video/projection design by Jaron Kent Hermansen and sound design by Kristin Tenney to create jaw-dropping special effects.

The skillful costume design by Peggy Willis and properties design by Danna Barney are equally at home in the 1880s, 1940s, 2020s, and beyond.

Amber Dodge and Lori Rees command the stage as Helene Briggs at different ages (double cast with Becca Ingram and Tamari Dunbar, respectively). The always excellent Kaden Caldwell and Dallin Suman are fine companions as Gregory Whitman and H.G. Wells (double cast with Abrin Tinney and Jarod D. Lewis, respectively).

Every member of the cast is enjoyable, including Mariah Grace Bowman as Skye Mason (double cast with Kadyn Ballard), Tavnir Carey as Bradley Mason (double cast with Roger Dunbar), Davey Morrison as Mr. Backman/Albert Einstein (double cast with Taylor Seth Hall), Alexis Grow as Mrs. Morris (double cast with Julie Silvestro), and Bradley Moss as Mr. Morris (double cast with Zac Zumbrunnen).

The storyline does slightly unravel toward the end as clear explanations seem to be missing for some outcomes, including decisions on where and when to travel, and especially how two major reunions in the finale have been orchestrated. It is not that they are unbelievable but that the lack of clarification raises questions when what we really want is just to feel. Not much needs to be added to close the gap, though; it’s very much within reach.

THE TIME MACHINE plays through July 20, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre

Comments