Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 8/5-8/9

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of Aug. 5-9. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actresses Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold")- Actresses Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth ("BH90210"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonSinger Meghan Trainor; "Bachelor in Paradise" recap- Host John Quiñones ("What Would You Do?")- Hair stylist Vernon François