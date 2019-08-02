Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 8/5-8/9

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 8/5-8/9The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of Aug. 5-9. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, Aug. 5 - Actresses Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold")

Tuesday, Aug. 6 - Actresses Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth ("BH90210"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Singer Meghan Trainor; "Bachelor in Paradise" recap

Thursday, Aug. 8 - Host John Quiñones ("What Would You Do?")

Friday, Aug. 9 - Hair stylist Vernon François



