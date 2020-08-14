Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 8/17 - 8/21

Upcoming guests include Daveed Diggs, Glenn Close, and more!

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Aug. 17-21.



All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.



Monday, Aug. 17 - Kelly and Ryan speak with BEAR GRYLLS about the series "World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji," and Science BOB returns with a paper glider experiment for kids.



Tuesday, Aug. 18 - GLENN CLOSE talks about her charity Bring Change to Mind, YARA SHAHIDI from "grown-ish" returns, and KATIE BROWN shows how to make relaxation and meditation crafts.



Wednesday, Aug. 19 - Kelly and Ryan interview DEBRA MESSING about the podcast "The Dissenters," DAVEED DIGGS talks about the series "Snow Piercer," ADRIENE MISHLER demonstrates how to do yoga at home, and CAROLINE RHEA chats with the hosts.



Thursday, Aug. 20 - KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY talks about working on the show "Game On!," MADISON BEER performs "Selfish," DEBI MAZAR speaks about the series "Arde Madrid," and DR. DORIS DAY shares skincare tips and routines.



Friday, Aug. 21 - TRACEE ELLIS ROSS talks about the film "The High Note"; Kelly and Ryan speak to JOSH DUHAMEL about the film "Think Like a Dog"; CARSON KRESSLEY details this season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"; MICHELLE DOCKERY talks about her role in "Defending Jacob"; and DR. WENDY BAZILIAN shares ideas for a guilt-free summer cookout.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

View More TV Stories Related Articles