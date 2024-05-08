ATTPAC Announces BROADWAY BUNDLE Saving Money On National Broadway Tour Tickets At The Winspear!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced the single tickets for Broadway at the Center, as well as its NEW Broadway Bundle package, will go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m.

With the Broadway Bundle, patrons can select at least three shows and receive discounted single ticket prices and seat selection in the same section for each show in the 2024/2025 season.

“We're really thrilled to unveil our new Broadway Bundle packages, giving theater lovers a flexible and affordable option for seeing multiple shows,” says AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO Warren Tranquada. “For many of our patrons, buying single tickets is the favored way to check out a performance, and we encourage them to purchase seats early for the best selection for this exciting season!”

Center Circle Platinum member presale begins Monday, May 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. followed by Silver and Gold members at 11:00 a.m. Corporate presale begins Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Broadway Dallas presale begins Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Public on-sale begins Friday, May 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

The new three-show Broadway Bundle packages start at $103, and single ticket prices range from $30-$140. Box Office phone is open 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before performances – closed Saturdays and Sundays. For groups of 10 or more, please call 214-978-2879.

The 2024/2025 series of Broadway at the Center, features COMPANY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, and THE ADDAMS FAMILY with add-ons, CARMEN.maquia by Ballet Hispanico co-presented with TITAS/ DANCE UNBOUND, STOMP, and in partnership with Broadway Dallas, the hits LIFE OF PI and COME FROM AWAY.

Single tickets, Broadway Bundles and subscription packages can be purchased online at www.attpac.org/broadway or by phone at 214-880-0202.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.