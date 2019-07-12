Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 7/15-7/19

Nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of July 15-19.



Monday, July 15 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with "Card Sharks" host JOEL McHALE, and RYAN EGGOLD chats about the series "New Amsterdam." In addition, country group GONE WEST, featuring singer-songwriter COLBIE CAILLAT, performs for the "Live" audience.



Tuesday, July 16 - "Animal Kingdom" star EMILY DESCHANEL drops by, and singer ALLY BROOKE performs for the "Live" audience.



Wednesday, July 17 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "The Farewell" star AWKWAFINA, and JOE MANGANIELLO previews the film "Bottom of the 9th."



Thursday, July 18 - The hosts interview actress DIANE KRUGER and BILLY EICHNER talks about the highly-anticipated live-action version of "The Lion King."



Friday, July 19 - JAKE GYLLENHAAL speaks about the play "Sea Wall / A Life," and Good Housekeeping Executive Editor MEAGHAN MURPHY shares tips for surviving summer. Plus, the next griller in "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off" whips up a favorite recipe.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





