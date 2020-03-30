Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 3/30-4/3

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of March 30 - April 3.



All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.



Monday, March 30 - ISSA RAE visits with Kelly and Ryan about the series "Insecure," Tony Award® winner LESLIE ODOM JR. performs, and RYAN TRYGSTAD gives tips for viewers coloring their roots at home.



Tuesday, March 31 - Kelly and Ryan welcome JOSH RADNOR from the television series "Hunters," former Bachelor COLTON UNDERWOOD talks about his book "The First Time," and ANNA KAISER shares a workout for viewers to do at home.



Wednesday, April 1 - Kelly and Ryan chat with UZO ADUBA about the series "Mrs. America," "The Real Housewives of New York City" star BETHENNY FRANKEL returns to "Live," and MAX performs. Plus, JUSTIN GELBAND shows off an at-home fitness routine.



Thursday, April 2 - Kelly and Ryan interview actress KIM RAVER about "Grey's Anatomy."



Friday, April 3 - TBD



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





