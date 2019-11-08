Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/11-11/15

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Nov. 11-15. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:Actress Anna Kendrick ("Noelle"); filmmaker and author Judd Apatow ("It's Garry Shandling's Book")Country singer Dolly Parton ("Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!"); actors Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel ("Frozen 2"); actor Jeff Goldblum ("The World According to Jeff Goldblum"); "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated couple"GMA Goes Country" live from Nashville ahead of the CMA Awards with musical duo Maddie & Tae, singer Trace Adkins and a performance by Luke CombsBehind the scenes at the CMA Awards with Lara Spencer and radio personality Bobby Bones

Friday, Nov. 15* - Preempted for network wide impeachment coverage: actor Mark Ruffalo ("Dark Waters"); cooking with chef Jeff Mauro; executive producer and writer Jon Favreau and actor Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson



*NOTE: Portions of the "Good Morning America" broadcast will be preempted due to network wide coverage of the impeachment hearings





