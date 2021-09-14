Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of The Big Leap on FOX - Monday, September 20, 2021

A group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show, featuring a modern reimagining of "Swan Lake" in the all-new "I Want You Back" series premiere episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)



THE BIG LEAP is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what's yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens ("The Passage," "Friday Night Lights"), director/executive producer Jason Winer ("Modern Family," "Perfect Harmony") and executive producer Sue Naegle ("Soundtrack," "The Plot Against America"), the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of "Swan Lake."



On the HEELS of his latest show failure and a stressful divorce, producer NICK BLACKBURN (Scott Foley, "Scandal") reluctantly signs on to produce "The Big Leap," a high-stakes docuseries filming in Motor City. The show, which brings together dancers from every age, background and body type, is the brainchild of former dancer WAYNE FONTAINE (Kevin Daniels, "Twelfth Night," "Modern Family"). With choreographer MONICA SULLIVAN (Mallory Jansen, "Galavant") on board to help Nick mount the production, he begins his search for not only the best dancers, but also the ones that could stir up the most drama and buzz.



GABBY LEWIS (newcomer Simone Recasner) once dreamt of becoming a professional dancer, but her dreams were sidelined when she got pregnant right out of high school. In the midst of the monotony that is her 9-to-5 office job, she stumbles upon an open casting call for "The Big Leap," reigniting her passion for dance. Auditioning alongside Gabby is JUSTIN CALGROVE (Raymond Cham Jr., "Five Points"), Gabby's former dance partner and high school boyfriend...that is, until he came out of the closet (to the surprise of no one, except Gabby). Their fellow contestants include REGGIE SADLER (Ser'Darius Blain, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"), a professional football star on the BRINK of suspension and whom Nick believes could give the show the star power and controversy it needs to break through; BRITTNEY LOVEWELL(Anna Grace Barlow, "The Goldbergs"), a born-and-bred hyper-competitive ballroom dancer whose partner is her twin brother; unemployed autoworker MIKE DEVRIES (Jon Rudnitsky, "Catch-22"), whose gradual unraveling recently led his wife to leave him; PAULA CLARK (Piper Perabo, "Covert Affairs," "Coyote Ugly"), a high-powered CORPORATE executive; and former ballerina JULIA PERKINS (Teri Polo, "Meet the Parents" franchise), who relies on social media for the attention she craves from her family.



Inspired by a U.K. reality format, "Big Ballet," THE BIG LEAP is an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age.



THE BIG LEAP is produced by 20th Television and FOX Entertainment. The series is written by Liz Heldens and directed by Jason Winer. Heldens, Winer, Sue Naegle and Peter Dale serve as executive producers.