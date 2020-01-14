Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, January 25, 2020

Below are new storylines for "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" on Saturday, January 25:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Phoebe" - A 2-year-old Shih Tzu could be the perfect match for a pair of empty nesters who enjoy kayaking. But before Brandon will make the introduction, he decides to test the waters to make sure that Phoebe finds pleasure in the couple's favorite activity. (New)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Robot Sleep Pillow" - Mo Rocca shows us grown-up building blocks; the mechanical shoe for THOSE WHO CAN'T bend over; the breathing pillow to snuggle you to sleep; and keeping track of historic innovations. (New)

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

"Algae, Asteroids, and Astrophysics" - On this episode: an engineer who saves the environment from a dangerous undersea threat, a team of superheroes who protect the planet using physics, and a scientist who knows what's Science and what's fiction in your favorite sci-fi films. (New)

PET VET DREAM TEAM

"Monkey See" - When little terrier pug mix Tillie develops a lump on her forehead, Allison and Audrey step in to determine if it's benign or cancerous. Then, Dr. Pete gives a critically endangered cotton top tamarin monkey a check-up before she can go on exhibit at the local zoo. (New)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Bandit and the Birds" - Hope's team rehabs a raccoon named Bandit that had been raised in the home of a concerned neighbor, and a trio of bird species are ready for release. (New)

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL

"High Flying Hugs" - A goat whose legs were undeveloped at birth finds his footing with his best friend - a cat! Plus, a duck becomes a part of the dog pack when he befriends a corgi and a golden retriever. (New)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG (7th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)





