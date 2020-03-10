Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, March 28, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on March 28:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Rocky" - A three-year-old chocolate lab that shows a surprising knack for the sport of dock-diving could be the perfect companion for a single mom who has two energetic young boys. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Motion Sickness Glasses" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the inventor of the Alinker bike that's changing the world for those with limited mobility; the emergency airplane slides for buildings and schools; glasses to prevent motion sickness; and when the sewing machine replaced the needle and thread. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Bots, Bacteria, and Building" - On this week's episode: a robot that can show kids how to share, a scientist who studies octopi and their unlikely symbiotic friends, and a mechanical engineer who is building toys for our nation's future female STEM stars. (OAD 2/1/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Big Trouble for Pedro" - When a wild possum is attacked by dogs and is in desperate need of help, Dr. Kate steps up to put little Pedro on the road to recovery. Then, Dr. Lewis treats a long-time patient with an unusual growth on his eyelid. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Foxes and Lexus" - Hope helps out with red FOX research, and a grey squirrel becomes one of the rehab's longest tenured patients. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Our Favorite Furry Friends" - Today, we revisit two of our favorite stories. First, there are no dog-days when this pig and pooch are together. Then, you won't want to miss the wild friends of these kind K9s. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
