Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, February 8, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on February 8:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Lilo" - A 7-month-old puppy impresses Brandon with her talents. But in order to secure a new forever home, Lilo will also need to impress her potential adopters' anxious dog. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Hospital Robot" - Host Mo Rocca show us the robot helping keep hospitals running smoothly; the device that can detect if that spot on your arm is skin cancer; concrete that drinks up rainwater; and how hybrid technology goes back a lot further in history than you might think. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Apples, Apes, and Artificial Intelligence" - In this episode: a coach for the U.S. women's soccer team who uses Science to keep her players in shape, an expert who studies singing apes, and a computer engineer who is making artificial intelligence more equitable for all people. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"A Pup Named Mystery" - When 5-year-old Hugo comes in with a worrying lump on his neck, Dr. Danni must act quickly to find out if he has cancer. Then, Dr. Lewis tries to treat Mystery after she's been bitten by a lizard, but the rescue pup isn't keen on getting care. Then, Doctors Audrey and Allison meet a bundle of lively bulldog puppies for their first vaccinations. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Owl in the Family" - Two baby seals are rescued by Hope's team, Northern Flickers complete their rehab, and the release of a barred owl becomes part of an outdoor wedding ceremony. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Bovine Buddies" - A lab finds his posse in two happy guinea pigs. Plus, a dog becomes best buds with a cow who steers him in the right direction. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
