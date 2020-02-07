Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, February 29, 2020

Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on February 29:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Ash" - Brandon finds a beach-loving family for a friendly terrier-mix that's been rescued from the shelter. But before Ash can experience fun in the sun with his new adopters, Brandon teaches the dog basic obedience and explores his skills on a surf board. (New)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Forest Sound Sensors" - Mo Rocca shows us the Amazon jungle microphones listening for deforestation; the bot that disinfects the sheets on your bed; the Braille watch letting the blind tell time; and, how eggs became a common food even if you didn't have a chicken. (New)

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

"A Biochip, a Bot, and a Biobus" - In this episode: a biomedical engineer who's working on putting your brain on a microchip, the woman behind the amazing Mars Rover, and a bus that is really a traveling biology lab in New York City! (OAD 11/16/19)

PET VET DREAM TEAM

"A Lottie of Love" - It's a first for Dr. Pete as he struggles to free a young pup named Lottie, who's stuck to a bottle of superglue. Then, new mom Princess the cat is rushed to the clinic with her kittens and something strange in her stomach. Can Dr. Alex solve this mystery? (New)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Bird Alert" - Hope travels to Toronto and helps rescue a hawk from an ice arena, and an off-course puffin is returned to the Northern Atlantic. (New)

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL

"The Best of Hoo and Me" - Today, we look back at two of our favorite stories from this season. We meet a dog and an owl hoo's friendship is unmatched. Plus, a dog and a coatimundi will travel any distance for play date. (New)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG (7th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)





Related Articles View More TV Stories