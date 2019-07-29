Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 7/29 - 8/4
NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 07/29/2019 Monday July 29, 2019 - Sunday August 4, 2019:
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY FINALS"
ORIGINAL
07/29/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Oklahoma City for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Snap Back, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2845"
ORIGINAL
07/29/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 3"
ORIGINAL
07/30/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 4"
ORIGINAL
07/30/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Open Mic" round concludes with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the final night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"THE SOUND OF MUSICAL CHAIRS"
07/31/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Blindfolded Musical Chairs," "You Bet Your Wife," "Dizzy Dash" and a new game this season, "Mount St. Ellen." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"SAY WHAAT WOMEN WANT"
07/31/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Dizzy Dash," "Stink Tank," "Say Whaat!?" and "See You Later Alligator." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG
"THE INBETWEEN"
"WHILE THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME"
ORIGINAL
07/31/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damian (Justin Cornwell) investigate the mysterious death of a vibrant young woman while Cassie's (Harriet Dyer) visions reveal a complicated family story. Cassie also encounters an idol from her childhood in THE INBETWEEN and helps him right some past wrongs.
TV-14 V
"NFL PRE-SEASON FOOTBALL"
"NFL HALL OF FAME GAME: DENVER BRONCOS VS. ATLANTA FALCONS"
ORIGINAL
08/01/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY FINALS"
REPEAT
08/02/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Oklahoma City for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Snap Back, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2845"
ORIGINAL
08/02/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 4"
REPEAT
08/03/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The "Open Mic" round concludes with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the final night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2845"
ORIGINAL
08/03/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"NOTHING FAISONS THIS SUPER GAME NIGHT"
REPEAT
08/04/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Emmy Award winning host Jane Lynch introduces her new game, Jane's Pool Jamz, to celebrity guests Donald Faison, David Arquette and Rob Riggle, as well as Superstore's Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash, and Ben Feldman. Two contestants go head to head with their favorite celebrities for a $25,000 grand prize in funny games that include Dance in Your Pants, Who Are You Wearing, and Take the Hint.
TV-14 DL
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 3"
REPEAT
08/04/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
TV-PG
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 3"
REPEAT
08/04/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the third night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
