Scoop: Encore Broadcasts of THE VIEW, July 6 - 10

Encore broadcasts for the week of July 6-10 are as follows (subject to change):

(ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 6/10/2020) - The Political View with Joe Biden's Senior Advisor Symone Sanders (author, "No, You Shut Up! Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America"); Michigan couple Jennifer and Andre Laubach who both tested positive and gave birth to twins while battling the coronavirus.

(ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 5/22/2020) - The Political View with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC); Yvette Nicole Brown ("The Big Fib")

(ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 6/11/2020) - The Political View with Stacey Abrams (author, "Our Time Is Now")

(ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 5/19/2020) - The Political View with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA); ABC News Chief Business, Technology and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis

