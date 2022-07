Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, who competes against the cast of the "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" to win money for their charity. It's a battle in the NEXT game of the night when the casts FROM Peacock's "Bel Air" and "Saved by the Bell" must fight to see who will reign supreme. Team Salt-N-Pepa, playing for Feeding America:• Cheryl "Salt" James• Sandra "Pepa" Denton• Christopher "Kid" Reid• Christopher "Play" Martin• "Doug E. Fresh"VERSUSTeam "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," playing for A Place Called Home:• Keke Palmer• Kyla Pratt• Soleil Moon Frye• Paula Jai Parker• Alisa ReyesGAME 2Team "Bel-Air," playing for Lupus Foundation of America:• Adrian Holmes• Coco Jones• Jordan L. Jones• Cassandra Freeman• Olly SholotanVERSUSTeam "Saved by the Bell," playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America:• Mario LOPEZ • Dexter Darden• Haskiri Velazquez• Josie Totah• Alycia Pascual-PeñaHosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, kicks off its sixth season! The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a CONTEST to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.