Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022

8:00-9:00 p.m. – CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD: “Salt-N-Pepa vs. The Proud Family and Bel-Air vs. Saved by the Bell” (801) (Rebroadcast)

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  
Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022 Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, who competes against the cast of the "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" to win money for their charity. It's a battle in the NEXT game of the night when the casts FROM Peacock's "Bel Air" and "Saved by the Bell" must fight to see who will reign supreme. Team Salt-N-Pepa, playing for Feeding America:

• Cheryl "Salt" James

• Sandra "Pepa" Denton

• Christopher "Kid" Reid

• Christopher "Play" Martin

• "Doug E. Fresh"

VERSUS

Team "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," playing for A Place Called Home:

• Keke Palmer

• Kyla Pratt

• Soleil Moon Frye

• Paula Jai Parker

• Alisa Reyes

GAME 2

Team "Bel-Air," playing for Lupus Foundation of America:

• Adrian Holmes

• Coco Jones

• Jordan L. Jones

• Cassandra Freeman

• Olly Sholotan

VERSUS

Team "Saved by the Bell," playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America:

• Mario LOPEZ

• Dexter Darden

• Haskiri Velazquez

• Josie Totah

• Alycia Pascual-Peña

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, kicks off its sixth season! The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a CONTEST to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on GENERATION GAP, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (hometown: Waterford, Michigan) and Debbie Gwaltney (hometown: Ferndale, Washington). Watch a featurette now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FINAL STRAW on ABC - Sunday, July 17, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FINAL STRAW, airing on ABC on Sunday, July 17, 2022! Hosted by Janelle James, four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items FROM towering themed stacks. Watch a new featurette from the show!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Father Joe redirects Shrub’s love of graffiti to an art class, while Kelly gets some quality time with her father, Bobby. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Joe come to grips with their new relationship status in the “Naked Lady Day” episode. Plus, watch a clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors FROM countries around the world. Plus, watch highlights of the guest-stars from this season now!