Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD: “Salt-N-Pepa vs. The Proud Family and Bel-Air vs. Saved by the Bell” (801) (Rebroadcast)
Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, who competes against the cast of the "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" to win money for their charity. It's a battle in the NEXT game of the night when the casts FROM Peacock's "Bel Air" and "Saved by the Bell" must fight to see who will reign supreme. Team Salt-N-Pepa, playing for Feeding America:
• Cheryl "Salt" James
• Sandra "Pepa" Denton
• Christopher "Kid" Reid
• Christopher "Play" Martin
• "Doug E. Fresh"
VERSUS
Team "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," playing for A Place Called Home:
• Keke Palmer
• Kyla Pratt
• Soleil Moon Frye
• Paula Jai Parker
• Alisa Reyes
GAME 2
Team "Bel-Air," playing for Lupus Foundation of America:
• Adrian Holmes
• Coco Jones
• Jordan L. Jones
• Cassandra Freeman
• Olly Sholotan
VERSUS
Team "Saved by the Bell," playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America:
• Mario LOPEZ
• Dexter Darden
• Haskiri Velazquez
• Josie Totah
• Alycia Pascual-Peña
Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, kicks off its sixth season! The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a CONTEST to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
