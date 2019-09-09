Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, September 24, 2019
"Becoming Bow" - A young Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow's parents, Paul and Alicia, decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. Their experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong on the series premiere of "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson and Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson.
"Becoming Bow" was written by Kenya Barris and Peter Saji; story by Kenya Barris, Peter Saji and Tracee Ellis Ross; and directed by Anton Cropper.
ABC's "mixed-ish" was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, September 24, 2019
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson and Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson.
"Becoming Bow" was written by Kenya Barris and Peter Saji; story by Kenya Barris, Peter Saji and Tracee Ellis Ross; and directed by Anton Cropper.
ABC's "mixed-ish" was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.