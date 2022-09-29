Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, October 3, 2022

Shaun and Lea's long-awaited wedding reception is interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must must mobilize to save the victims.Meanwhile, the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in more ways than one."Afterparty" was written by Peter Blake and directed by Mike Listo.Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure.Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.Watch a preview of the new season here: