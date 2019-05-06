Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE FIX on ABC - Monday, May 20, 2019
"Making a Murderer" - All questions will be answered as a conviction is made in the murder of Jessica Meyer on the season finale of "The Fix," MONDAY, MAY 20 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"The Fix" stars Robin Tunney as Maya Travis, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Severen "Sevvy" Johnson, Scott Cohen as Ezra Wolf, Adam Rayner as Matthew Collier, Merrin Dungey as CJ Emerson, Breckin Meyer as Alan Wiest, Marc Blucas as River "Riv" Allgood, Mouzam Makkar as Loni Kampoor and Alex Saxon as Gabe Johnson.
Guest starring is Daniella Alonso as Effy, Robin Givens as Julianne Johnson, Sprague Grayden as Brianna Dear, Chasten Harmon as Star Johnson, Robbie Jones as Detective Vincent North, Freda Foh Shen as Judge Sandra Song, James Eckhouse as Mr. Elias, Mitchell Edwards as Severen Johnson Jr., Taylor Kalupa as Jessica Meyer, Alyssa Owen as Sunny Johnson and KJ Smith as Charlie.
"Making a Murderer" was written by Marcia Clark, teleplay by Elizabeth Craft & Sarah Fain, and directed by Michael Katleman.
"The Fix" is executive produced/co-written by Marcia Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. Michael Katleman is an executive producer along with Laurie Zaks, David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman from Mandeville TV. "The Fix" is produced by ABC Studios.
"The Fix" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, LV parental guideline.
