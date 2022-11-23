Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, November 28, 2022
9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The Santa Ana winds bring in a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies as the 118 respond to a family dog retrieving a severed hand and a young woman sleep-driving into the station. Bobby worries about his AA sponsor; Denny questions Hen and Karen about his biological parents; and Chimney thinks he's found the perfect house for him and Maddie in the all-new "Red Flag" fall finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.
Most recently, the series was nominated by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for Best ACTION Series in its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. For her role as "Athena Grant" in the drama, series star Angela Bassett was honored by the CCA with Best Actress in an ACTION Series. Bassett also received a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Actress in A Drama Series.
In the upcoming fifth season, the first responders race into ACTION when a series of ransomware attacks target computer systems, air traffic control towers and hospitals. Then, a massive city-wide blackout causes havoc in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena deals with a family emergency, Maddie's postpartum depression worsens, Eddie suffers a health scare and a new call center operator takes charge.
The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh are featured in series regular roles.
9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.
Most recently, the series was nominated by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for Best ACTION Series in its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. For her role as "Athena Grant" in the drama, series star Angela Bassett was honored by the CCA with Best Actress in an ACTION Series. Bassett also received a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Actress in A Drama Series.
In the upcoming fifth season, the first responders race into ACTION when a series of ransomware attacks target computer systems, air traffic control towers and hospitals. Then, a massive city-wide blackout causes havoc in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena deals with a family emergency, Maddie's postpartum depression worsens, Eddie suffers a health scare and a new call center operator takes charge.
The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh are featured in series regular roles.
9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!