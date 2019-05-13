Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

"Major League'd" - Adam is initially terrified when he and his friends are recruited to the William Penn Academy baseball team, but he quickly catches on to Principal Ball's master plan. A short-sighted Barry is in denial about his pitching skills. Meanwhile, Geoff's dad interferes in his relationship with Erica on "The Goldbergs," airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/30/19)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.

"Major League'd" was written by Alex Barnow and directed by Lea Thompson.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.





"The Goldbergs" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.