Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"The Wedding Singer" - Barry and Lainey's wedding date is right around the corner, and Beverly is in her element as she tries to make everything perfect for her schmoopie's big day. Geoff is concerned about Adam's shortcomings as a wedding videographer. Meanwhile, Barry begins to have second thoughts on "The Goldbergs," airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/9/19)
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill Lewis, AJ Michalka as Lainey, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Donielle Muransky as Susan, Shelly Kurtz as Itzel, Shanna Moakler as Flight Attendant, Shane Yoon as Bro and Jon Lovitz as Jimmie Moore.
"The Wedding Singer" was written by Rachel Sweet and directed by Lew Schneider.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill Lewis, AJ Michalka as Lainey, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Donielle Muransky as Susan, Shelly Kurtz as Itzel, Shanna Moakler as Flight Attendant, Shane Yoon as Bro and Jon Lovitz as Jimmie Moore.
"The Wedding Singer" was written by Rachel Sweet and directed by Lew Schneider.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.