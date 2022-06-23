Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, June 29, 2022
8:00-8:30 p.m. – THE CONNERS: “Patriarchs and Goddesses” (411) (Rebroadcast)
Darlene continues to navigate her breakup with Ben, and when she and Becky head to THE MOVIES and see Ben on a date, Darlene can't stop herself FROM interfering and making everyone uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Dan offers to talk with Aldo's dad, Jesse (Joe Walsh), when he doesn't approve of Harris and Aldo's relationship. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 1/19/22)
Guest starring is Joe Walsh as Jesse, Tony Cavalero as Aldo, Charlotte Sanchez as Beverly Rose, Jaeden Bettencourt as Melvin and Santino Barnard as Marvin.
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.
Watch a clip here:
