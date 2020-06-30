Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Brothers, Babies and Breakdowns" - Dan avoids coping with a death in the family, only to be confronted by it head-on. Ben and Darlene address Ben's baby fever and have "the talk." The Lunch Box is officially open for business, and Dwight gets the jitters when he has to fill in for the chef who suffers an accident on "The Conners," WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/18/20)The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring are Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Stephen Monroe Taylor as Dwight and Noel Fisher as Ed Jr.The teleplay for "Brothers, Babies and Breakdowns" was written by Debby Wolfe and directed by Timothy Busfield."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.