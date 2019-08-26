Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
"Lance Bass Space Cump" - After Will realizes he forgot to send in Sophie's deposit for space camp, he must woo the owner of the company, Lance Bass, in order to get her spot at camp back. Meanwhile, the twins' grandmother shows up wanting more time with Amy and Emma during the summer, causing Douglas to spin; and Poppy deals with unwanted old feelings for her ex Ron as she helps him plan his wedding on "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/1/19)
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Lance Bass as himself, Bashir Salahuddin as Ron and Susan Yeagley as Grandma Barb.
"Lance Bass Space Cump" was written by David Feeney and directed by Erin O'Malley.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
