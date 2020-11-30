Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE on ABC - Friday, December 18, 2020

The special airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Nov. 30, 2020  
Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It's the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) host a celebration for all of Arendelle.

When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own.

So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa's "first Christmas in forever."


