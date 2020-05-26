Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, June 2, 2020
The 16 chefs are given 40 minutes to execute their first individual challenge - the Bar Menu Challenge. Then, the chefs prep for the season's first dinner service, as they adapt to an all-new menu. For the first time ever, the restaurant will host Chef Tables on opening night with special VIP guests - singer Jordin Sparks ("American Idol" winner), actor Joe Mantegna ("Criminal Minds"), actor French Stewart ("3rd Rock from the Sun"), R&B singer Keith Sweat and singer Kirstin Maldonado from Pentatonix. One team struggles to bounce back after a rocky start, while the other team hits its stride and finishes strong. And after a disappointing dinner service, Chef Ramsay makes a shocking decision during elimination in the "Raising The Bar" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, June 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1702) (TV-14 L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
