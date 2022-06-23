Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, June 27, 2022

8:00-9:00 p.m. – CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD: “Selling Sunset vs. Bling Empire and Pentatonix vs. Wilson Philips” (711) (Rebroadcast)

Jun. 23, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, June 27, 2022 Reality stars FROM Netflix's "Selling Sunset" and "Bling Empire" go head-to-head and compete to win money for their chosen charities. Then, the Wilson Phillips family takes on GRAMMY® Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix. (TV-14, L) (OAD: 9/19/21)



The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:



Team Selling Sunset; playing for FoodOnFoot

· Jason Oppenheim

· Brett Oppenheim

· Amaza Smith

· Chrishell Stause

· Heather Rae Young 



VERSUS



Team Bling Empire; playing for Hate is a Virus

· Christine Chiu 

· Kevin Kreider

· Kane Lim

· Kelly Mi Li

· Cherie Chan





Team Wilson Phillips; playing for ASPCA, MusiCares and Los Angelitos Orphanage Foundation

· Chynna Baldwin

· Bijou Phillips

· Carnie Wilson

· Wendy Wilson

· Marilyn Wilson



VERSUS



Team Pentatonix; playing for Make-A-Wish

· Scot Hoying

· Kirstin Maldonado

· Mitch Grassi

· Kevin Olusola

· Matt Sallee



