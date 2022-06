Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, June 27, 2022

Reality stars FROM Netflix's "Selling Sunset" and "Bling Empire" go head-to-head and compete to win money for their chosen charities. Then, the Wilson Phillips family takes on GRAMMY® Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix. (TV-14, L) (OAD: 9/19/21)The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team Selling Sunset; playing for FoodOnFoot· Jason Oppenheim· Brett Oppenheim· Amaza Smith· Chrishell Stause· Heather Rae YoungVERSUSTeam Bling Empire; playing for Hate is a Virus· Christine Chiu· Kevin Kreider· Kane Lim· Kelly Mi Li· Cherie ChanTeam Wilson Phillips; playing for ASPCA, MusiCares and Los Angelitos Orphanage Foundation· Chynna Baldwin· Bijou Phillips· Carnie Wilson· Wendy Wilson· Marilyn WilsonVERSUSTeam Pentatonix; playing for Make-A-Wish· Scot Hoying· Kirstin Maldonado· Mitch Grassi· Kevin Olusola· Matt Sallee