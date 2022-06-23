Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, June 27, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD: “Selling Sunset vs. Bling Empire and Pentatonix vs. Wilson Philips” (711) (Rebroadcast)
Reality stars FROM Netflix's "Selling Sunset" and "Bling Empire" go head-to-head and compete to win money for their chosen charities. Then, the Wilson Phillips family takes on GRAMMY® Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix. (TV-14, L) (OAD: 9/19/21)
The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Selling Sunset; playing for FoodOnFoot
· Jason Oppenheim
· Brett Oppenheim
· Amaza Smith
· Chrishell Stause
· Heather Rae Young
VERSUS
Team Bling Empire; playing for Hate is a Virus
· Christine Chiu
· Kevin Kreider
· Kane Lim
· Kelly Mi Li
· Cherie Chan
Team Wilson Phillips; playing for ASPCA, MusiCares and Los Angelitos Orphanage Foundation
· Chynna Baldwin
· Bijou Phillips
· Carnie Wilson
· Wendy Wilson
· Marilyn Wilson
VERSUS
Team Pentatonix; playing for Make-A-Wish
· Scot Hoying
· Kirstin Maldonado
· Mitch Grassi
· Kevin Olusola
· Matt Sallee
