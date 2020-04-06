Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, April 21, 2020
"Bunker Down" - Rio is excited to plan the perfect farm wedding for her best friend Sierra, but when she arrives in Bucksnort, she shows a different side which could affect their friendship forever. Meanwhile, Constance keeps her mind off of Ruby after their break, and Mike is determined to figure out a way to calm things between Constance and Rudy on "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, APRIL 21 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/11/20)
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
"Bunker Down" was written by Sarah Mickelson and directed by Dean Holland.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
Scoop: Upcoming Episodes of WESTWORLD on HBO
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Saturday, April 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Saturday, April 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Saturday, April 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MENTAL SAMURAI on FOX - Thursday, April 16, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, April 16, 2020
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
"Bunker Down" was written by Sarah Mickelson and directed by Dean Holland.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.